Nicole Kidman’s Eating Secrets to Looking Half Her Age at 50

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

At 50 years old, Nicole Kidman has been looking arguably better than ever. While she was raised with a strong affinty for running and fitness (her dad was a marathon jogger), we all know that as important as it is, exercise accounts for only some of a healthy lifestyle — the rest lies in a healthy diet.

Unlike most celebrities, the Big Little Lies star says she doesn’t really exclude any food groups (read: she’s not vegan, vegetarian or even gluten-free). In fact, she’ll eat anything — in moderation, of course.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m actually not that strict with my diet,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation.”

MORE: Nicole Kidman Reveals the Emotional Toll of Filming Abuse Scenes for ‘Big Little Lies’

One food that probably helps keep her fit figure? Lean protein, of course: She’s a huge fan of seafood (as any good Australian should be). She told Food&Wine that her favorite dish is “a fresh seafood platter with Sydney rock oysters, tiger prawns, mudcrab, and lobster.”

While not all of us can afford the pricetag that comes attached to that kind of meal, we can opt for other healthy, more affordable seafood like tilapia, tuna, salmon and cod.

Plus, the actress’ Sydney, Australia home is on a farm, so we’re betting a daily source of protein comes from fresh, organic eggs as well.

While she’s a big fan of eating healthy, she also knows it’s not practical to uphold 24/7 — especially when she’s on the road with her country music superstar husband Keith Urban. Tour buses are meccas for junk food, and Kidman told Women’s Health that she doesn’t “believe in denial.” (Which is actually smart, because that way you can occasionally indulge instead of depriving yourself to your breaking point and then binging.) Therefore, she practices the 80-20 rule.

Hey Nashville, whaddya say we have a show tonight?? It’s gonna be OFF THE HOOK! #ripCORDWorldTour A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Nov 11, 2016 at 3:14pm PST

“It’s walking a path that’s ultimately 80 percent healthy, 20 percent … sometimes it falls to 70. But that’s why I think you have things like natural health remedies — you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy.”

In order to fill in those “nutrition gaps” (as she affectionately calls them) that occur while she’s on the road, she turns to daily multivitamins from the wellness company Swisse.

You heard the woman! Take your vitamins and enjoy your food in moderation — after all, it looks pretty damn good on Kidman.

Related:

This Is What Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Tell Their Kids When They Want to Have Sex

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal the One Major Rule in Their Relationship

Keith Urban Jokes About Sex Life With Nicole Kidman