NFL Player Finds Disgusting Surprise at Buffalo Wild Wings

Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook went to Buffalo Wild Wings for a tasty wing meal, but what he found in the bunch was something a bit less appetizing. Cook tweeted a photo revealing a severed, cooked chicken head in his meal and posted another tweet explaining “tongue, eyes, and beak [were] all present. With extra seasoning.”

Cook was told by an employee, “Sorry, unfortunately this happens because the chicken is fresh.” Buffalo Wild Wings also responded on Twitter with the following:

What would you do in this salty situation? Let us know in the comments!

