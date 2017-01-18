NEWS: Being Out Of Shape Can Be Almost As Deadly As Smoking

We get it; fitting a workout into your already hectic schedule can be nearly impossible, especially when all you want to do after a long day is sink into bed and close your eyes. But according to a comprehensive study from the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology following 800 men for 45 years, inactivity could be worse for you than you think.

In fact, the only factor found more deadly than inactivity was smoking.

Researchers measured the maximum oxygen intake of nearly 800 men who were 54 in 1967. The study continued through 2012, with those participants who were still alive being tested about once a decade. And although the researchers cannot definitively conclude that smoking and inactivity caused those men’s deaths, it’s certainly encouraging to get active.

