People Are Straight-Up Losing It Over This Video of a Newborn Baby ‘Walking’

(Photo: Facebook / Ariete Arantes)

How old were you when you took your first steps? We bet this baby’s got you beat.

The Internet is freaking out about this newborn baby in Brazil that appears to be walking just minutes after birth. A woman in the video can be heard saying “Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious!” in Portuguese, according to the The Sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The viral video was posted to Facebook on Thursday night and has since racked up almost 100 million views, over a million shares and over 100K incredulous comments.

While it’s clear that the baby obviously isn’t walking by herself — the nurse or midwife is supporting her upper body — we can’t help but wonder what’s in store for this young tyke. Will she continue to break boundaries and become the world’s most famous athlete? Or was this simply just a case of a newborn flailing her legs (while she happens to be supported)? Perhaps her fun fact for the rest of her life will be that she was “that” famous baby who walked on day one?

Related:

These Are the Most Popular Trends in Baby Names Today

These Moms Who Bared Their Postpartum Bodies Are Shaking the Internet With Controversy

Watch: Preschool Teacher Gives Kidney to Student’s Father in Selfless Act of Kindness