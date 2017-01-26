Mom Shares Inspiring Swimsuit Post to Promote Body Positvity

(Photo: Facebook / 1MotherBlogger)

One Perth, Australia mom is sharing an inspiring message of body confidence, and the Internet is taking notice.

Blogger Kirsten Bosley wrote in a post on Facebook that because of her size, she’s avoided pictures most of the time as she felt uncomfortable about the way she looked. In her post, she shared that she’s no longer thinking that way.

Bosley wrote that she was inspired by a meme encouraging readers to appear in photos with their kids so their children will have something to remember them by.

“I’ve avoided pictures most of the time as I disliked how I looked in them,” she explained. “Not any more! Bugger that noise! The truth is, I’m tired of being ashamed of my body; it’s done nothing but support me for 41 years.”

She also credited the February cover of Glamour, in which Girls star Lena Dunham specifically asked the magazine not to photoshop her cellulite, as a source of inspiration.

“Today I let go,” Bosley wrote. “I let go of the hatred and resentment of this body of mine and chose to enjoy it for what it is; my body.”

Bosley accompanied the post with an adorable photo of her and her kids, and she wrote that when she looks at the photo now, she sees nothing but happiness.

“I look at this photo and all I can see is how happy we are and that’s awesome,” she wrote. “I finally feel free and it feels awesome!”

