Mom Shares Honest, Emotional Message to Reveal the ‘Dark Sides’ of Pregnancy

Unfortunately, motherhood isn’t all snuggles, love and baby smiles.

To shed light on about the ‘dark sides’ of pregnancy and motherhood, one self-proclaimed ‘breastfeedin’, baby-wearin’, bed-sharin’ mama’ shared a photo of her stomach—decorated with stretch marks and loose skin—on Instagram with an honest message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A mother of two boys under 2, Alexandra Kilmurray’s post began with, “Well, I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking ‘why would she post this picture’, but, it took me 18 months to get here, 18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin.”

She also mentioned her struggle to cope with her life’s changes after starting a family. “No one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother,” Kilmurray said. It took her all this time to ‘finally see the light’ and embrace her new life and body.

🌸🌸🌸 A photo posted by Alexandra Kilmurray (@alexandrabrea_) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Kilmurray celebrates women who’ve dealt with similar struggles as she continues, “Cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children! Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies! Cheer to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass!”

Commenters flooded Kilmurray’s post with words of gratitude, thanking her for shedding light on a reality many women keep to themselves.

“That’s exactly what my tummy looks like!! And I can’t totally relate! I’m also grateful because those marks remind me of the treasure of carry 5 lives in my womb and that’s an incredible thing! Thanks for sharing.” – @desireematthews

“You have no idea how much I needed to read this today. Thank you for being that voice.” – @a_p_e_r_e_a_l

“You literally had me in tears after reading this I didn’t think anyone out there had the same ones as I did . And everything you said is soo true , I just wanted to say thank youuu cause I struggle a lot with mines.” – @leslieleslieeee

We’re loving this celebration of the wondrous things the female body can do! Mamas, how have you dealt with your own changes throughout motherhood? Share with us in the comments!

Related:

This Viral Video Is Proof That Cellulite Is Nothing to Be Ashamed From

This Model Nicknamed Her Stretch Marks – And You’ll Want to Steal It

How to Help a Friend Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Chrissy Teigen Proudly Shows Off Stretch Marks