Mom Shares Her Brilliant Secret for Measuring Her Post-Baby Body Progress

Trying on my pre baby clothes 😂 I used to be a 4-6 (UK size) before having a baby and around 8st. I was obsessed with my weight and hated my body 🙄 After I had my 9lb baby at 42+weeks and could go back to the gym after recovering from a c section, I was 10-11st. It got me so down even though I thought I looked amazing for the time so I vowed to never weigh myself again. F**k the scales. My fitness goals have never been to get back to my body before a baby because I had no booty and no muscle and with weight lighting I’m going to be bigger, I’m building muscle and THATS OKAY! I tried on a old skirt for fun a few months ago and I couldn’t get close to closing it but yesterday I could do up almost every button! I love keeping track of progress like this. Clothing size isn’t everything and although this shows my waist is getting small, because of building my bum+thighs theyre always going to make me go up a few sizes just look at how short this skirt is now 😭😂 don’t focus so much on sizes it’s all about if you’re happy with the way your body looks. I was so unfit at a size 4. Don’t get so obsessed with numbers they mean nothing, you could fit into any size clothing and find issues with your body. Focus more on loving yourself for you, getting rid of the negativity and challenge yourself on why a clothing size is so important to you. Fitness becomes much more enjoyable if you aren’t constantly putting yourself down. Reward even the smallest victories 💕❤️ #postpartumfitness #postpartum #fitmum #realitycheck #csection
Mia Redworth welcomed her son nearly 13 months ago, but giving birth was just the beginning of her journey.
Redworth has been extremely candid on Instagram about her journey to get fit, sharing progress photos with her followers the whole way. At first, it was difficult for her to accept her postpartum body, which included excess skin, stretch marks, and scarring.
“The shock of realizing what the majority of women look like after a baby hit me hard,” she wrote.
So she hit the gym, lifting weights and doing programs from Tammy Hembrow and Kayla Itsines. Becuase she started lifting, her new muscle meant the number on the scale was higher than it was before she had her baby, which threw her for a bit of a loop at first before she decided that the scale wasn’t the best way to measure her progress.
So instead of weighing herself, Redworth recently shared with her followers that she’s found a new way to boost her confidence.
She revealed in an Instagram post this week that she had tried on an old skirt a few months ago and hadn’t even been able to close it, but when she tried it again recently, she was able to fasten almost every button.
“My fitness goals have never been to get back to my body before a baby because I had no booty and no muscle and with weight lifting I’m going to be bigger, I’m building muscle and THATS OKAY!” she wrote. “I tried on an old skirt for fun a few months ago and I couldn’t get close to closing it but yesterday I could do up almost every button! I love keeping track of progress like this.”
“Don’t focus so much on sizes it’s all about if you’re happy with the way your body looks,” she told her followers. “Focus more on loving yourself for you, getting rid of the negativity and challenge yourself on why a clothing size is so important to you.”
✖️6 weeks vs 6 months✖️ Last night on my blog I posted “Post Pregnancy Stomach : why you need to love yourself!” And its my whole journey from 48 hours after my c-section to yesterday in pictures and my advice to any fellow mamas/mamas to be/anyone who is thinking of having a bubba in the future! Before having my baby I had never seen what the majority of post pregnancy bodies actually look like and it’s super hard to find anyone posting about it so I decided to step up to help anyone out there that needs me too! – Link is in bio ❤️ #bodypositive #fitmum #csection #transformationtuesday #eventhoughitssunday
how to get a bikini body? PUT ON A BIKINI ✔️ yesterday I felt super insecure buying holiday bikinis because nothing covered my stomach enough in my head but there will always be something to complain about so why keep complaining? I love my body for giving me this little prince and I’ve came so far with my fitness and my body will only get better and better 💪🏾 bubba is growing up so fast so I’m not wasting anymore time and we are taking him swimming for the first time today, wish us luck! #hopefullyhedoesntcrytoomuch #postpartumfitness #fitmum #bodypositive – I’ve also finally made my blog! I’ll be posting a few times a week about makeup, fitness, baby stuff and family life. link is in bio 💗
