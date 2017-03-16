Mom Shares Her Brilliant Secret for Measuring Her Post-Baby Body Progress

Mia Redworth welcomed her son nearly 13 months ago, but giving birth was just the beginning of her journey.

MORE: This Mom of Triplets Is Showing Off Her Postpartum Belly for the Best Reason Ever

Videos by PopCulture.com

Redworth has been extremely candid on Instagram about her journey to get fit, sharing progress photos with her followers the whole way. At first, it was difficult for her to accept her postpartum body, which included excess skin, stretch marks, and scarring.

“The shock of realizing what the majority of women look like after a baby hit me hard,” she wrote.

So she hit the gym, lifting weights and doing programs from Tammy Hembrow and Kayla Itsines. Becuase she started lifting, her new muscle meant the number on the scale was higher than it was before she had her baby, which threw her for a bit of a loop at first before she decided that the scale wasn’t the best way to measure her progress.

So instead of weighing herself, Redworth recently shared with her followers that she’s found a new way to boost her confidence.

She revealed in an Instagram post this week that she had tried on an old skirt a few months ago and hadn’t even been able to close it, but when she tried it again recently, she was able to fasten almost every button.

“My fitness goals have never been to get back to my body before a baby because I had no booty and no muscle and with weight lifting I’m going to be bigger, I’m building muscle and THATS OKAY!” she wrote. “I tried on an old skirt for fun a few months ago and I couldn’t get close to closing it but yesterday I could do up almost every button! I love keeping track of progress like this.”

“Don’t focus so much on sizes it’s all about if you’re happy with the way your body looks,” she told her followers. “Focus more on loving yourself for you, getting rid of the negativity and challenge yourself on why a clothing size is so important to you.”

[H/T / Instagram / @miaredworth]

Related:

People are Amazed at VS Angel Candice’s Selfie 7 Weeks Postpartum

John Legend Opens up About Supporting His Wife Chrissy Teigen Through Her Postpartum Struggles

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Painful Battle with Postpartum Depression in Open Letter