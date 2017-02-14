Molly Sims Gives Birth to Son Grey Douglas

💙💙💙Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed 😇#tribeof5 A photo posted by (@mollybsims) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Molly Sims has delivered another bundle of joy!

The model and actress, 43, welcomed her third child with husband Scott Stuber on Tuesday, Jan. 10. She announced the birth of her son, Grey Douglas on Instagram on Wednesday, according to PEOPLE.

“Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe!” she captioned a photo of her holding her newborn baby boy.

Grey is the newest member of the Sims’ family joining big sister Scarlett May, 21 months, and big brother Brooks Alan, 4 ½.

During her baby shower in December, Sims told PEOPLE this will be the couple’s last baby.

“My husband is getting a vasectomy, but he doesn’t know it yet,” she joked. “He’s fighting me on it.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

