Mischa Barton Thanks Fans for Support After Recent Hospitalization

Thank you so much for all the love guys.It means the world to me.There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever — Mischa Barton (@MischaBarton) January 31, 2017

Mischa Barton went to social media Tuesday to thank fans for all their support after her recent hospitalization.

The 31-year-old actress from The O.C., was taken to the hospital Jan. 26 after law enforcement was called to her southern California apartment following reports of a woman behaving erratically in the early morning hours.

With a post to followers on Twitter Tuesday, the actress and former Dancing with the Stars contestant expressed her gratitude for all the fan support she’s received over the past week.

“Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me,” she wrote. “There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever.”

In a second status update on Twitter, she tweeted it was from the bottom of her heart and added, “We shall over come.”

The two tweets came after Barton shared a picture of a Buddha statue via her Instagram account on Monday.

In a story with PEOPLE on newsstands this week, E! News reports the actress shares her side of the story in a candid interview disclosing how she was with a group of friends to celebrating her birthday. However, upon having drinks realized something was not right.

“My behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” she revealed.

Adding that she voluntarily went to get professional help, Barton had been informed by her staff she was given the drug, GHB — commonly referred to as the “date rape” drug.

“After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” the actress continued. “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars Sinai [in Los Angeles] for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

Since her character on The O.C. was killed off in 2006, Barton’s struggles have been well documented with the actress telling PEOPLE in 2013 that she suffered a “full-on breakdown” after threatening to take her life four years prior.

“It was terrifying,” she said. “Straight out of Girl, Interrupted. Story of my life.”

While Barton has not been seen in public since leaving the hospital over the weekend, she requested for the press via Twitter to respect her privacy.

