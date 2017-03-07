Mariah Carey’s Surprising Diet: Singer Says She Only Eats These 2 Foods

Everyone knows Mariah Carey loves to flaunt her sexy curves on stage and in music videos, and according to E! News, the same goes for Carey's new show Mariah's World. So how does she get those curves to look so good? The 46-year-old singer recently revealed her diet. In a recent interview with E! News, Carey said her diet consists of just two foods. "It's really hard. My diet, you would hate it," Carey said. "All you eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That's it."

Um... excuse me?

"I'm actually serious," she laughed, adding, "I try to stick with the proteins. It's the worst."