‘Manzo’d With Children’ Star Lauren Manzo Scalia Reveals Baby-to-be’s Gender

The Manzo family is adding another girl! Lauren Manzo Scalia has revealed that she is expecting a girl.

She also shared that she and husband Vito Scalia will be welcoming the baby at the end of February.

“I’m due February 26, so there’s only 28 days in February and it’s a first pregnancy,” she told The Daily Dish. “So I’m kind of saying it’s going to be the beginning of March.”

She admitted that she isn’t thrilled about the due date.

“The baby’s going to be a Pisces, which I was freaking out over at first, because there’s a couple Pisces that I know that I can’t stand,” she said. “I said to my doctor, ‘Maybe we could just do a C-section two weeks early and then it can be an Aquarius.”

But it turns out her husband is also a Pisces, so there’s at least one Pisces she gets along with!