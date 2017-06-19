Mama June’s Daughters Are in Talks for Their Own Weight Loss Series

“Mama June” Shannon and her girls are coming back to television!

InTouch Weekly reports that with the success of Mama June‘s show Mama June: From Not to Hot, WEtv is reportedly creating another weight loss series, this time following Mama June‘s daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17.

The girls are reportedly on board with the new show, largely because a source discloses, “[It] will be all about them, and they’ll have their own big paydays.”

Alana and Lauryn embarking on their own weight loss journeys comes a little bit of a surprise though.

On From Not to Hot, a doctor suggested Alana change her eating habits because of her own weight issues. However, the 11-year-old responded that she had no plans to change because she liked her “curves.”

Shannon, who weighed almost 500 pounds before weight loss surgery, had previously said that she’d never pressure her daughters to lose weight.

After her own transformation, however, she expressed concern that both girls could lose some weight.

