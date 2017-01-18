Madeover Man Meals: Get the Hubby to Board the Health Train

Let’s face it ladies, getting your hubbies to eat healthy is like getting the kids to clean their rooms. It’s a battle, it’s a war, it’s a never ending chorus of pleas and pressure. So what’s a wife to do? Get creative. Yup. You need to fine tune your man’s favorite meals (with or without his knowledge) to be a bit healthier without losing the flavor and taste that he loves so much.

Try some of these manly meal makeovers and see if your husband even notices the skinny changes:

Videos by PopCulture.com

BBQ Pork Chops: Men and BBQ are like oil and vinegar – can’t have one without the other. But too often those chops are swimming in a sea of sugary sauce. This incredibly tasting pork recipe will have your man thinking you cooked all day, but you can have this dinner wrapped up in a half-hour!

Pizza: What’s great about pizza is that it lends itself to so many healthy variations that your hubby will never know. You can start with using a whole wheat crust made from pita bread (for smaller pizzas) or make your own using whole wheat flour. Then you can add on a reduced-sugar/sodium sauce or make your own using a combination of tomatoes, garlic, onions and oregano. Once you have your crust and sauce made, you can now add on his favorite toppings. Chicken sausage makes a healthier replacement for pepperoni and as for cheese, there are many low-fat options you can use without him ever noticing the difference. Add some extra tomatoes on top for an extra dose of lycopene which has been proven to help protect your cells from damage and prevent cancers of the prostate, colon and lungs. Some of our favorite skinny pizza recipes are Skinny Roasted Veggie and Ricotta Pizza, Roasted Red Pepper and Arugula Whole Wheat Pizza, and Skinny Cauliflower Pizza.

Pancakes: Most men go gaga for pancakes. It’s easy to know why. They’re soft, sweet and leave you feeling very satisfied and very full. Here’s one he will definitely love — banana split pancakes. You’ll need 1/3 cup of whole wheat flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, 1/4 cup of your milk of choice, 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla extract, a small-medium banana (mashed), and two Tbsp of chocolate chips (you can use sugar-free, dark chocolate or carob chips). Mash the banana and mix in all the wet ingredients with it. In another bowl, mix all the dry ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ones. Preheat a pan and grease with either coconut oil or olive oil. Drop a few tablespoons of the batter into the pan and cook on both sides. Do that with the remaining batter. To make these pancakes even more indulgent, use sugar-free chocolate syrup and top it off with some sliced strawberries and/or cherries to get that real banana split taste. (photo credit)

Shhh! Your man doesn’t need to know that you changed any of his favorite foods unless, of course, he asks. But these are so good that he probably won’t notice that you changed anything at all. However it works out, you can take comfort in knowing that he is eating healthier while still enjoying all of his favorite comfort foods.