Low-Carb and Delicious: 14 Skinny Recipe Hacks Using Cauliflower

Cauliflower crusts, mashed cauliflower, cauliflower pesto – you have likely seen these cauli-culinary options lurking on dining menus everywhere.That’s because the cauliflower craze is in full effect and with good reason. This dainty little vegetable packs a powerful punch! When it comes to reducing carbs, a cauliflower swap is a no-brainer. Here are some of our favorite cauliflower recipes that make low-carb, high-excitement.

1. Core and Chop Cauliflower: First, it’s time to learn how to handle that cauliflower with confidence!

2. Cauliflower ‘Alfredo’ Sauce: You won’t believe this sauce is made from cauliflower — creamy, smooth and full of flavor. Regular, store-bought Alfredo has 160 calories and 14 grams of fat per half cup! This recipe has only 100 calories and six grams of fat. Click here for the full recipe!

3. Cheesy Cauliflower Soup: Pitch the potatoes and opt for the addition of cauliflower to make this soup not only savory, but skinny in a sea of cheesy, tasty goodness. The real bonus? It’s all prepared in your slow cooker. View the complete recipe here.

4. Skinny Mashed Cauliflower: Mashed potatoes are a go-to side for many meals. They’re filling, easy to prepare and can be jazzed up and altered to fit any taste buds. The drawback is that they are full of starchy carbs that can weigh you down… literally. Enjoy all the benefits of mashed potatoes, minus the added weight with this tasty skinny swap. Click here to get the full recipe.

5. Low-Carb Cauliflower “Potato” Salad: Trick your taste buds into thinking they’re indulging in a fatty, creamy summer dish—when in reality, it’s just cauliflower! And this cauliflower dish tastes pretty good, trust us. You’ll want to check out this recipe!

6. Cauliflower Pizza Bites: If you’re a little scared to serve up a cauliflower pizza crust to the kiddos, this is a great first step in that direction. These bites are kid-friendly but adult-approved and easy to make ahead and serve when needed. Click here for the recipe.

7. Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Weight Loss Soup: Cauliflower and broccoli are awesome veggies that you can eat without guilt, because they contain lots of fiber that fills you up without adding extra calories. The almond milk in this recipe gives a creamy texture and also cuts down on calories that would have been taken up by heavy cream or whole milk. Check it out here!

8. Cauliflower “Breadsticks” with Marinara: This recipe is the perfect way to introduce your kids to cauliflower. At only 122 calories for two breadsticks, you’ll fall in love. Check it out!

9. Cauliflower Buffalo Bites: Ditch the fried fattiness that usually accompanies a buffalo craving and break out a head of cauliflower for this crave-worthy snack or appetizer with a kick! (via Good Dinner Mom)

10. Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes: Here’s a fun and creative way to get your kids to try cauliflower! At only 239 calories for 3 cakes, this dish will quickly become a family favorite! Check out the full recipe here.

11. Loaded Baked Cauliflower: Just like the original loaded baked potatoes favorite, minus the heavy carb loading, this is a sinfully delicious dinner option you don’t have to feel an ounce of guilt about dishing up. (via Pia Recipes)

12. Bang Bang Cauliflower: You likely know how this cauli dish was inspired. The popular dish at a well-known restaurant chain offers it in the form of fried chicken that make portion control a must. Well consider yourself free of control with this option, perfect for Meatless Monday! (via That’s So Michelle)

13. Corned Beef and Hash: A longtime favorite for breakfast or dinner transformed from the age-old recipe into a low carb masterpiece with this cauli-swap. (via The Busy Broad)

14. Sweet Potato and Kale Pizza: Want a sophisticated pizza option with a cauliflower crust? Look no further than the colorful and dynamic flavor this pizza presentation boasts. (via Cooking Stoned)

