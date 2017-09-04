How One Woman Lost More Than 100 Pounds with ‘Zero Exercise’ in the First Year

If your weight loss strategies stay strong for a day or two before you slip back into old habits, you aren’t alone. But the reason your plans are destined to fail is simple: you’re changing too much too quickly.

This is one notion 25-year-old Kristina knew all too well. But when she stepped on a scale at the doctor’s office and it read 250 pounds, she new it was time to make a lasting change.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kristina’s new plan led her to shed 100 pounds, and the key was taking things one step at a time. In fact, she told Popsugar she did “zero exercise” for the first year of her journey. “I knew that if I changed too much, too fast, I’d burn out and quit,” she said.

So she began her weight loss journey in 2014 by adopting a ketogenic diet, adhering to its high-fat, low-carb principles. The college student also cut out most snacks and replaced them with more substantial meals, and she started intermittent fasting, eating only between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. daily.

“I’ve counted calories from the beginning as well, because I do best with knowing the caloric value of my foods. Not everyone on keto tracks all their food, but it works for me,” she says. “Right now I’m trying out new macros and going for high-protein, moderate-fat — I want to build muscles! But it’s still very low-carb.”

To start the day, Kristina says she drinks a large coffee with MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oil, almond milk, half-and-half and stevia. She eats eggs and bacon, then a filling salad with protein and a fatty dressing for lunch. “And then I’m done for the day! I drink at least a gallon of water a day, but don’t snack,” she said.

A year after transforming her diet, Kristina lost 70 pounds. Since then, she’s added gym time to her routine and shed an additional 30 pounds. She said she typically works out five times a week, alternating between cardio and strength training sessions.

Within a year of changing her diet, Kristina lost 70 pounds, and has since crossed the 100 pound mark. To stay motivated, she created a health and fitness Instagram, where she regularly posts pictures of keto meals, workout selfies, and inspirational messages.

Of the advice Kristina gives others who’re interested in beginning their own journey to health and weight loss, she encourages everyone to take body measurements and photos so it’s easier to track progress; the scale doesn’t tell the full story as she demonstrates in the photo below.

She also encourages people to take their journeys day-by-day, making small, attainable changes and goals. “Start where you start. That’s better than nothing,” she says. “I love the saying that’s something like, ‘People say motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily.’ You have to make the choice to commit to it every day.”