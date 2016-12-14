Lamar Odom to Star in New Reality Show About Recovery

(Photo: Twitter / @essencemag)

Lamar Odom might not be on TV playing basketball anymore, but he is returning to your TV screen.

The formed NBA star will be starring in a new reality series about his road to recovery.

“The show will be about his life, recovery — all about him,” a source told People.

The 37-year-old is currently receiving treatment at a rehabilitation center as a preventative measure so he can prioritize his sobriety during his divorce from Khloé Kardashian.

His new reality series has not begun filming. It is set to air in 2017.