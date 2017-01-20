Labor Day Party Menu Ideas

It’s finally that time of the year again when we celebrate (read: mourn) the end of summer. With Labor Day just around the corner, it’s important to remember not only to wear our white shoes as many times as possible to avoid committing a fashion faux-pas, but also to plan our Labor Day parties! End of the summer cookouts must encompass and commemorate all the sun and fun brought along by June, July and August. There are many aspects to hosting a great Labor Day cookout, but luckily for you we’ve got the menu portion covered. Simply pick and choose from the list below or visit our recipe index to find what will suit your family and friends best!

APPETIZERS

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skinny Taco Dip: This taco dip may be reduced in calories, but no one will be able to tell! Perfect for big parties, your family and friends will be raving about this until next summer. Click here for the full recipe.

Pigs in a Blanket: These healthy little munchies will be a hit with both the kids and the adults! Plus, finger food is great at cookouts while guests are waiting for everyone to arrive. Click here for the full recipe.

Buffalo Chicken Bites: You don’t have to worry about the chips with this buffalo chicken dip, because it’s not a dip at all! The breadcrumbs add the perfect crunch to these bite-size party-friendly appetizers. Click here for the full recipe.

SALADS

Rainbow Salad: The best part of this healthy salad is that party guests can put their own salads together themselves! Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Chickpea Summer Salad: This salad couldn’t embody summer any better if it tried. A crowd pleaser as well as a calorie cutter, you will not be disappointed with this colorful and healthy salad. It’s super easy to put together and you likely already have the ingredients in your kitchen! Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Chicken Salad: A good-tasting, low-calorie and low-fat chicken salad is hard to come by — but we’ve found one! This easy recipe will be a hit with your party guests.

ENTREES

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork: This might be the best menu item on the list, simply because all you have to do is let the slow cooker do its thing, shred the pork and impress your guests with delicious pulled pork sandwiches! Click here for the full recipe.

Slow Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs: If you really want to go all-out for this Labor Day cookout, think about adding these delicious ribs to your menu. Click here for the full recipe. Don’t forget our Skinny Cole Slaw!

Ranch-Style Steak and Potato Kabobs: Kabobs make for such a fun party food, it would almost be a shame not to make these. Fire up the grill one last time this summer and roast these babies to perfection. Make it a little skinnier with our Homemade Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.It’s so good you will never have to buy store-bought and preservative-filled Ranch dressing again!

SIDES

Skinny Cream-Style Corn: Most cream-style corn recipes are loaded with calories and fat, but not ours! Ease into fall with this classic corn recipe.

Skinny Country Green Beans: Let your slow cooker do all the work with this healthy non-fat version of Country Green Beans. Click here for the full recipe.

Baked Corn Dogs: These corn dogs are kid-tested and mom-approved! These all-natural hot dogs offer a great source of protein and nutrition, plus the batter is baked instead of fried. Click here for the full recipe.

DESSERTS

Skinny Fudge Brownies: Who knew that such a thing existed?! Whip up a batch of these rich, chocolatey brownies for an easy dessert that your guests will love. Click here for the full recipe.

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries: Take advantage of strawberry season while you can and impress your guests with cheesecake-stuffed strawberries. The best part of this succulent dessert: each strawberry has only 15 calories! Click here for the full recipe.

Very Berry Ice Box Cake: Beat the summer heat with this super easy to make ice box cake! You can even make it the day of your party. Careful though — it needs to refrigerate for four to five hours. Click here for the full recipe.

DRINKS

Skinny Watermelon Martinis: This might be your last chance to slice up a good watermelon! This cocktail is perfect for escaping the summer heat. Ditch the vodka for a tasty kid-friendly treat! Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Margaritas: An all-time summer favorite, margaritas are the perfect staple for your Labor Day party. A regular margarita can be upwards of 500 calories or more, but our marg rings in at only 106! Click here for the full recipe.

Cherry Limeade Cream Slush: This summer drink works for both kids and adults! To make it an exclusively adult beverage, add your favorite liquor. Click here for the full recipe.

So pick and choose your favorites from our list and throw together the best Labor Day party menu your family, friends and neighbors have ever seen!