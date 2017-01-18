Kraft Heinz is Recalling Almost 1,000 Pounds of Lunchables

If your kiddos are looking forward to eating their Lunchables this week, they might be a little disappointed.

Yesterday, Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall of 959 pounds of “Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers” due to the labels missing crucial allergen information. The product contains soy and wheat, but the labels were apparently misbranded with the labels of the nacho Lunchables product.

The affected 3.4-ounce boxes were produced on Sept. 21, 2016, with a “use by” date of Dec. 25, 2016, and production times ranging from 9:13 to 10 stamped on the side of the four-compartment plastic container.

There have been no confirmed adverse allergy reactions or illnesses, but Kraft Heinz encourages customers affected by the recall to either throw the product away or bring it back to the place of purchase for a refund.