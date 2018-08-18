Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Trainer Reveals Their Exact Workout Routine

The Kardashians’ sculpted, toned bodies are captured by cameras each and every day. The question is, who helps them achieve their Instagram-worthy appearances and what exercise routines do they really use?

Most of their success can be attributed to hard work and dedication with trainer Amanda Lee, a fitness guru that the Kardashians have known for years. Recently, Lee has revealed the bulk of the Kardashians’ workout routine, so now you can know the secrets that give the girls their incredible bodies.

HIIT Training

HIIT stands for “high-intensity interval training.” Essentially, this type of exercise is geared more towards crazy hard sessions that aren’t long but that are extremely effective. The Kardashians use HIIT training to firm their muscles, lift what needs to be lifted, and tighten their lower half. This is the part of their routine that gives them the booty and abs they are so famous for.

Switching Things Up

Lee states that the Kardashian girls don’t just stick to one routine every time they hit the gym. They throw in different kinds of squats and lunges, work with resistance bands occasionally, and come up with different step combinations to keep things fresh. One day the Kardashians might be doing donkey kicks. The next, they focus more on outer thigh exercises.

Weights

Lee and the Kardashians know that strength training is a key part of achieving a dream body. The girls prefer to use weighted medicine balls or hand weights to strengthen their muscles. Although they do engage in cardio, too, weight training is a huge part of their routine.

Targeting Specific Areas

Although Lee encourages everyone to engage in full-body activities, she also knows how important it is to target the most important areas. When it comes to the Kardashians, Lee’s routines usually focus on the butt and abs more than anything else. That’s partially why the women have such a defined, unique look when they’re in great shape.

Planking

Lee swears by planks when it comes to building impressive abs. They work your core quickly and efficiently. If you’re already good at planking, spice the move up with something called the “jumping jack plank” that utilizes a BOSU ball and makes things even more challenging.

Staying Motivated

According to their trainer, the Kardashian girls are actually pretty dedicated when it comes to doing what they need to do in the gym. Sure, they hate burpees and box jumps as much as the next person, but they focus more on working hard than on complaining. They know that working towards a fit body isn’t easy and that you have to be in the gym multiple times each week with a good attitude.

Nixing Rep Counting

Surprisingly, Lee doesn’t really believe in counting reps. Instead, she encourages the girls to do as many reps as possible before they hit failure. She would rather see her trainees push themselves to limit instead of reaching a certain number and quitting. That means Kourtney and Kim are often doing more than 30 reps of one move without even realizing it.

Keeping It Serious

By working out together, Lee and the Kardashians actually enjoy their fitness routines. However, they also know that their workout times aren’t for socializing. Talking is kept to a minimum so that everyone can stay focused and get on their routines.

Eating Lots of Protein and Fiber

Rather than focusing on dieting or counting calories, Lee and the girls work on living healthy lifestyles and eating foods that are beneficial. They especially focus on consuming foods that are high in protein and fiber because they can help build muscle.

The biggest thing they avoid? Bad carbs. That means no white bread, white rice, or even white flour. Whole grain carbs are a much better choice, and Lee says it helps keep your body energized without wrecking your diet.

Staying on Track

One of Lee’s biggest roles in the Kardashians’ fitness routine is keeping them on track. She’ll shoot them messages to encourage them to eat healthy foods and stay active no matter where they are. Although the girls are allowed to rest and indulge occasionally, Lee likes to keep them aware of their goals so that working out and eating right are always high priorities.

So, there you have it. The Kardashians may seem like goddesses with naturally-beautiful bodies, but in reality, Lee helps them obtain those abs and butts through dedication, healthy eating, and a variety of workout elements. Give their routine a try to see if you can reap the same rewards as these superstars.

