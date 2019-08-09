What Is the Keto Diet and How Do I Get Started?

The ketogenic is the latest diet to take the fitness world by storm. A more extreme version of the Atkins diet, the ketogenic diet first came to public attention for its effectiveness in treating epilepsy, but since then it’s grown into a certified fad thanks to the weight loss associated with it. Those who followed the diet have seen serious results; Suzanne Ryan lost over 120 pounds after starting it and Women’s Health’s Amy Sowder lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks while following it.
Though the name might sound complicated, the diet isn’t. The ketogenic diet requires followers to drastically reduce their carbohydrate intake down to just 5% of your daily macronutrients. Fat replaces the calories lost with the reduction in carbohydrates, making up 75% of the diet, and protein makes up the remaining 20%. To help you figure out your daily macronutrients, use the Keto Gains calculator, which takes into account your weight, activity level, and weight loss goal to tell you exactly how many calories of each nutrient you should be eating.
Videos by PopCulture.com
While it might seem crazy to reduce your carbohydrate intake so dramatically, there is a scientific reason behind this. When the body is deprived of carbohydrates, it goes into ketosis, which means the body starts to feed on fat, rather than carbohydrates, for energy. This results in serious weight loss and can even lower your risk of diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
To get started going ketogenic, you need to eliminate carb and sugar-heavy foods from your diet. These include: soda, fruit juice, smoothies, baked goods, ice cream, candy, any grains and starches, fruit (except berries), beans, legumes, root vegetables, and alcohol. Foods that are okay to consume include meat, fatty fish, eggs, butter, cream, unprocessed cheese, nuts, seeds, avocados, healthy oils, and green vegetables.
The ketogenic diet is essentially a low-carb, whole foods diet. Following it means you’ll probably have to cook most of your meals, though there are plenty of blogs that offer advice on eating out on the diet (hint: bunless burgers are your friend!). You also don’t have to break up with carbs entirely. Once you’ve followed the diet for a few months, you can eat carbs on special occasions, as long as you return to your normal diet routine immediately afterward.
Doctors have declared the diet safe for most patients, though it’s important to tell your general practitioner before switching to a new diet. Certain side effects are also associated with the diet, especially in the beginning. These include the ‘keto flu’, which causes low energy and mental function, increased hunger, nausea, sleep problems, stomach issues and decreased fitness performance. Thankfully, the ‘flu’ is usually over in a few days, and after that your energy levels will start to level out and you’ll go back to feeling normal.
Though the ketogenic diet has helped thousands of people lose weight and keep it off, it’s not for everyone. If you follow a plant-based diet, you won’t be able to get all the nutrients you need if you go ketogenic, and if you have a physical or mental health condition that affects your energy levels, it’s also probably not the diet for you. As we always say here at Pop Culture, the best way to lose weight and keep it off is with a balance diet and consistent fitness routine, but if you think the ketogenic is the best way for you to eat, try it out!
We found this great resource from Keto Size Me of the approved foods for the Keto Diet. Download the full list and read more about her success story here.
Keto Vegetables:
- Artichokes
- Asparagus
- Avocado
- Bean Sprouts
- Bell Peppers (green, red, yellow, orange)
- Bok Choy
- Broccoli
- Brussel Sprouts
- Cabbage
- Canned Artichoke Hearts
- Canned Asparagus
- Canned Black Olives
- Canned Green Beans
- Canned Green Olives
- Canned Greens
- Canned Mushrooms
- Canned Pickles
- Canned Sauerkraut
- Canned Spinach
- Cauliflower
- Celery
- Cucumbers
- Eggplant
- Fresh Spinach
- Green Bell Peppers
- Green Onions
- Greens
- Hot Peppers
- Iceberg Lettuce
- Leeks
- Mushrooms
- Napa Cabbage
- Okra
- Portabella Mushrooms
- Radishes
- Romaine Lettuce
- Snow Peas
- Spaghetti Squash
- Spinach
- Yellow Onions
- Yellow Squash
- Zucchini
Keto Fruits:
- Apples
- Apricot
- Avocado
- Bananas
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Cherries
- Cranberries (fresh)
- Dates
- Figs
- Grapes
- Grapefruit
- Guava
- Kiwi
- Lemons
- Limes
- Mango
- Melons
- Nectarines
- Olives
- Oranges
- Papaya
- Passion Fruit
- Peaches
- Pears
- Pineapples
- Plums
- Pomegranates
- Raspberry
- Rhubarb
- Strawberries
- Tangerines
- Tomatoes (all varieties)
Keto Dairy:
- Sour Cream
- Heavy Whipping Cream
- Mayonnaise
- Full Fat / Full Cream Greek Yogurt
- Full Fat / Full Cream Milk
Cheeses:
- Blue
- Brie
- Cheddar
- Colby
- Cottage Cheese
- Cream Cheese
- Feta
- Goat Cheese
- Monterey Jack
- Mozzarella
- Parmesan
- String Cheeses
- Swiss
Keto Meat:
Beef:
- Hamburger
- Steak
- Roast Beef
- Prime Rib
- Baby Back Ribs
- Corned Beef
- All cuts (don’t buy lean)
Pork:
- Ham (unglazed)
- Bacon
- Pork Roast
- Pork Chops
- Tenderloin
- Ground Pork
Keto Poultry:
Chicken:
- Canned Chicken (read labels)
- Chicken Thighs, Wings, Legs
- Chicken Tenders & Ground
- Whole Chicken
- Cornish Hens
- Chicken Eggs
- Chicken Broth
Turkey:
- Turkey Legs
- Turkey Ground
- Whole Turkey
- Turkey Breast
Watch for nitrates:
- Turkey & Chicken Deli meats
- Turkey Bacon
- Turkey Sausage
- Duck / Goose / Pheasant / Quail
- Eggs & Meat
Keto Seafood:
- Anchovies
- Bass
- Canned Salmon & Tuna
- Catfish
- Cod
- Crab (no imitation)
- Flounder
- Haddock
- Halibut
- Herring
- Lobster
- Orange Roughy
- Oysters (some carbs)
- Salmon
- Sardines
- Scallops
- Shellfish (may contain carbs)
- Shrimp
- Sole
- Tilapia
- Trout
- Tuna Fish
Keto Spices:
- Real Bacon Bits
- All Spice
- Cajun Spice
- Capers
- Chili Powder
- CinnamonCream of Tartar
- Cummin
- Dill
- Garlic Powder
- Garlic Salt
- Horseradish
- Hot Sauce
- Onion Powder
- Oregano
- Paprika
- Parsley
- Pumpkin Spice
- Salt
- Turmeric
- Pepper (does have carbs)
Keto Sauces/Dressings:
- Soy Sauce
- Vinegar
- Worcestershire Sauce
- Yellow and Brown Mustard
- Sugar-Free Ketchup
- Sugar-Free Syrup
- Blue Cheese
- Ranch
- Italian
- Lemon Juice
- Lime Juice
- Low-Carb Salsa
- Coconut Milk
- Cashew Milk
- Almond Milk
- Coffee (w/heavy cream)
- Unsweetened Tea
- Protein Shakes
Keto Cooking / Baking:
Fats & Oils:
- Bernaise Sauce
- Butter
- Bacon Fat
- Coconut Oil
- Duck Fat
- Hollandaise Sauce
- Mayonnaise
- Olive Oil
- Peanut Oil
- Sesame Oil
- Sunflower Oil
Cooking & Baking:
- Coconut Flour
- Coconut Flakes
- Almond Flour / Meal
- Flax Meal
- Flax Seeds
- Chia Seeds
- Cocoa Powder
Keto Sweetners:
- Erythritol
- Stevia Drops
- Xylitol
Related:
How One Woman Lost 120 Pounds on the Ketogenic Diet
Here’s How You Really Do a High-Protein, Low-Carb Diet
DASH Diet Named Best Overall Diet of the Year
Get the Skinny on Intermittent Fasting and Weight Loss