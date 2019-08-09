What Is the Keto Diet and How Do I Get Started?

The ketogenic is the latest diet to take the fitness world by storm. A more extreme version of the Atkins diet, the ketogenic diet first came to public attention for its effectiveness in treating epilepsy, but since then it’s grown into a certified fad thanks to the weight loss associated with it. Those who followed the diet have seen serious results; Suzanne Ryan lost over 120 pounds after starting it and Women’s Health’s Amy Sowder lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks while following it.

​

Though the name might sound complicated, the diet isn’t. The ketogenic diet requires followers to drastically reduce their carbohydrate intake down to just 5% of your daily macronutrients. Fat replaces the calories lost with the reduction in carbohydrates, making up 75% of the diet, and protein makes up the remaining 20%. To help you figure out your daily macronutrients, use the Keto Gains calculator, which takes into account your weight, activity level, and weight loss goal to tell you exactly how many calories of each nutrient you should be eating.

While it might seem crazy to reduce your carbohydrate intake so dramatically, there is a scientific reason behind this. When the body is deprived of carbohydrates, it goes into ketosis, which means the body starts to feed on fat, rather than carbohydrates, for energy. This results in serious weight loss and can even lower your risk of diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

​

To get started going ketogenic, you need to eliminate carb and sugar-heavy foods from your diet. These include: soda, fruit juice, smoothies, baked goods, ice cream, candy, any grains and starches, fruit (except berries), beans, legumes, root vegetables, and alcohol. Foods that are okay to consume include meat, fatty fish, eggs, butter, cream, unprocessed cheese, nuts, seeds, avocados, healthy oils, and green vegetables.

The ketogenic diet is essentially a low-carb, whole foods diet. Following it means you’ll probably have to cook most of your meals, though there are plenty of blogs that offer advice on eating out on the diet (hint: bunless burgers are your friend!). You also don’t have to break up with carbs entirely. Once you’ve followed the diet for a few months, you can eat carbs on special occasions, as long as you return to your normal diet routine immediately afterward.

​

Doctors have declared the diet safe for most patients, though it’s important to tell your general practitioner before switching to a new diet. Certain side effects are also associated with the diet, especially in the beginning. These include the ‘keto flu’, which causes low energy and mental function, increased hunger, nausea, sleep problems, stomach issues and decreased fitness performance. Thankfully, the ‘flu’ is usually over in a few days, and after that your energy levels will start to level out and you’ll go back to feeling normal.

Though the ketogenic diet has helped thousands of people lose weight and keep it off, it’s not for everyone. If you follow a plant-based diet, you won’t be able to get all the nutrients you need if you go ketogenic, and if you have a physical or mental health condition that affects your energy levels, it’s also probably not the diet for you. As we always say here at Pop Culture, the best way to lose weight and keep it off is with a balance diet and consistent fitness routine, but if you think the ketogenic is the best way for you to eat, try it out!

​

We found this great resource from Keto Size Me of the approved foods for the Keto Diet. Download the full list and read more about her success story here.

Keto Vegetables:

Artichokes

Asparagus

Avocado

Bean Sprouts

Bell Peppers (green, red, yellow, orange)

Bok Choy

Broccoli

Brussel Sprouts

Cabbage

Canned Artichoke Hearts

Canned Asparagus

Canned Black Olives

Canned Green Beans

Canned Green Olives

Canned Greens

Canned Mushrooms

Canned Pickles

Canned Sauerkraut

Canned Spinach

Cauliflower

Celery

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Fresh Spinach

Green Bell Peppers

Green Onions

Greens

Hot Peppers

Iceberg Lettuce

Leeks

Mushrooms

Napa Cabbage

Okra

Portabella Mushrooms

Radishes

Romaine Lettuce

Snow Peas

Spaghetti Squash

Spinach

Yellow Onions

Yellow Squash

Zucchini

​

Keto Fruits:

Apples

Apricot

Avocado

Bananas

Blackberries

Blueberries

Cherries

Cranberries (fresh)

Dates

Figs

Grapes

Grapefruit

Guava

Kiwi

Lemons

Limes

Mango

Melons

Nectarines

Olives

Oranges

Papaya

Passion Fruit

Peaches

Pears

Pineapples

Plums

Pomegranates

Raspberry

Rhubarb

Strawberries

Tangerines

Tomatoes (all varieties)

​

Keto Dairy:

Sour Cream

Heavy Whipping Cream

Mayonnaise

Full Fat / Full Cream Greek Yogurt

Full Fat / Full Cream Milk

Cheeses:

Blue

Brie

Cheddar

Colby

Cottage Cheese

Cream Cheese

Feta

Goat Cheese

Monterey Jack

Mozzarella

Parmesan

String Cheeses

Swiss

Keto Meat:

Beef:

Hamburger

Steak

Roast Beef

Prime Rib

Baby Back Ribs

Corned Beef

All cuts (don’t buy lean)

Pork:

Ham (unglazed)

Bacon

Pork Roast

Pork Chops

Tenderloin

Ground Pork

​

Keto Poultry:

Chicken:

Canned Chicken (read labels)

Chicken Thighs, Wings, Legs

Chicken Tenders & Ground

Whole Chicken

Cornish Hens

Chicken Eggs

Chicken Broth

Turkey:

Turkey Legs

Turkey Ground

Whole Turkey

Turkey Breast

Watch for nitrates:

Turkey & Chicken Deli meats

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Sausage

Duck / Goose / Pheasant / Quail

Eggs & Meat

Keto Seafood:

Anchovies

Bass

Canned Salmon & Tuna

Catfish

Cod

Crab (no imitation)

Flounder

Haddock

Halibut

Herring

Lobster

Orange Roughy

Oysters (some carbs)

Salmon

Sardines

Scallops

Shellfish (may contain carbs)

Shrimp

Sole

Tilapia

Trout

Tuna Fish

​

Keto Spices:

Real Bacon Bits

All Spice

Cajun Spice

Capers

Chili Powder

CinnamonCream of Tartar

Cummin

Dill

Garlic Powder

Garlic Salt

Horseradish

Hot Sauce

Onion Powder

Oregano

Paprika

Parsley

Pumpkin Spice

Salt

Turmeric

Pepper (does have carbs)

Keto Sauces/Dressings:

Soy Sauce

Vinegar

Worcestershire Sauce

Yellow and Brown Mustard

Sugar-Free Ketchup

Sugar-Free Syrup

Blue Cheese

Ranch

Italian

Lemon Juice

Lime Juice

Low-Carb Salsa

Coconut Milk

Cashew Milk

Almond Milk

Coffee (w/heavy cream)

Unsweetened Tea

Protein Shakes

​

Keto Cooking / Baking:

Fats & Oils:

Bernaise Sauce

Butter

Bacon Fat

Coconut Oil

Duck Fat

Hollandaise Sauce

Mayonnaise

Olive Oil

Peanut Oil

Sesame Oil

Sunflower Oil

Cooking & Baking:

Coconut Flour

Coconut Flakes

Almond Flour / Meal

Flax Meal

Flax Seeds

Chia Seeds

Cocoa Powder

Keto Sweetners:

Erythritol

Stevia Drops

Xylitol

