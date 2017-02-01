Kate Beckinsale’s Favorite Routine Will Put Your Body to Work

(Photo: Getty / Gregg DeGuire)

Kate Beckinsale has a body that won’t quit — and an intense workout routine to go with it.

The 43-year-old Blood Wars star told Shape that in order to get ready for the fifth installment of the Underworld franchise, she worked with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson five to six days a week.

A typical day of training mixes circuit training and cardio for a total-body workout.

“I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture,” Beckinsale said. “But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else.”

BTS of my @Shape magazine Jan/Feb 2017 cover . Pick it up on newsstands Jan 3 to find out how @gunnarfitness got me ready for @underworldmovie and for awkwardly standing about in my underpants in front of a Frenchman …Thanks @etienneortega and @italogregorio ❤️💋 A video posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

The British star says she’s a big fan of yoga, but she notices more results with “hardcore” workouts like circuit training.

“I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do. But hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life. I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

As for her diet, Beckinsale says she and her 17-year-old daughter Lily eat super clean: lots of chicken, fish and veggies.

“Lily and I eat clean—we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like Brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish.” The deciding factor that pushes Beckinsale’s rocking body to the top? No alcohol. “Also, I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

