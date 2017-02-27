Jessica Biel Made These Changes in Her Diet and We’re Wondering if We Should Too



(Photo: Getty / Kevin Mazur)

She’s funny, she’s sweet and she’s gorgeous as can be. If you’re curious how Jessica Biel keeps it all together, you might be surprised to know her secret.

“Honestly, I just feel better when I don’t have gluten or dairy,” Biel told the Los Angeles Times. “My digestion is better, I feel better and I have more energy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just try to eat really healthy,” she went on. “I mean, of course I have cheat-days and will go out and have, like, cookies and pizza.”

While she pushes for healthy eating, she’s no stranger to a cheat meal. (Relatable much?) She even went so far as to try out one of our favorite pastimes: eating in the shower.

Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it. Chicken apple sausage and espresso. Try it. I dare you. #ShowerEats A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

“Yes, I eat in the shower,” she wrote on Instagram. “I admit it. Chicken apple sausage and espresso. Try it. I dare you.”

Proteins (like the chicken apple sausage — yum!) and raw veggies play a major part in Jessica’s diet, as do fermented foods which aid in digestion. She eats several small meals a day to keep her metabolism going strong, and will cut gluten and dairy as often as she can.

This is the first step to reducing inflammation which is clinically proven to give you more energy and make you feel fabulous, so it looks like Jessica is definitely doing something right — including those shower eats!

It doesn’t hurt that her go-to workout is absolutely killer — check it out here!

