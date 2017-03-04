Jessica Alba Speaks out About Cellulite and We’re Totally Applauding It

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

Nobody’s body is perfect. That’s something we say we know, but a well-spoken reminder is vital when we’re surrounded by airbrushed magazine covers of models and celebrities, beauty advertisements and media messages that subtly—and sometimes outright—shame women over body imperfections.

Now, Jessica Alba is speaking out to remind women of their beauty; her candidness about post-pregnancy imperfections is a refreshing reminder of just how amazing our bodies really are.

“Even though some might consider them a flaw, I’ve learned to love my stretch marks,” the 35-year-old mom and co-founder of The Honest Company said to Babble. “Pregnancy was the most incredible experience I’ve ever had. So I’ll take the stretch marks. I’ll take the cellulite I can never get rid of.”

Since the average woman encounters over 3,000 advertisements a day, we need reminders from seemingly perfect celebrities like Alba that we’re more than OK—just the way we are.

“I have cellulite and stretch marks… and I have a muffin top!” Alba reiterated to Women’s Health (via Just Jared), even going on to confess other areas of her life that are imperfect. “I have a brutally short attention span. It means I’m useless at working out. I get so bored.”

And while we should all be confident in who we are, this reminder that just because you work out and eat a balanced, healthy diet doesn’t mean your body, or your life, will be seamless.

“I started cooking for myself at 12 because a lot of food my family ate was processed,” Alba said. “I wanted fresh. I eliminated microwave foods, things with too much salt and tried to eat more natural food, things that were cooked in a kitchen as opposed to a factory.”

A successful businesswoman, actress, mother and wife, Alba’s life has many facets. But her children provide her with a healthy outlook on herself and life, saying they are her best cure for stress and being overly hard on herself.

“I can be hard on myself if I don’t do everything perfectly. But now that I have [them], there’s no time for that… and if you keep moving and stay positive and loving, everything will work out,” she says.

In the end, beauty is about overall well being and embracing all of yourself, according to Alba. “If you walk around with your head held high and you’re happy and positive, then all that other stuff is irrelevant,” Alba continued to Self. “Confidence is number one.”

