Here’s How Jennifer Hudson Maintained Her 80-Pound Weight Loss Without Hitting the Gym

Who could forget the body transformation Jennifer Hudson went through when she lost 80 pounds?
The 35-year-old The Voice U.K. judge went on ITV’s Lorraine and spoke about how she’s been able to maintain her incredible weight loss for seven years — and it has nothing to do with exercise.
“I don’t really have time to do much [exercising],” she explained. “So I just watch what I eat.”
“I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating. I just try to place those meals throughout the day—like, ‘OK, eat here, don’t eat there.’ If it’s early in the morning, ‘OK, I would still be asleep right now, So I’m not going to eat.’”
“I’m very conscious of what I put in my body,” she said.
While portion control is important for a healthy lifestyle, staying active is equally essential. If you’re like J.Hud and exercise isn’t really your thing, click here to check out a simple beginner workout!
