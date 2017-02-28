Jeff Goldblum and Expectant Wife Emilie Livingston Are So in Love on Vanity Fair Party Red Carpet, Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston attended Vanity Fair‘s annual post-Oscars bash on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and the pair looked every bit the loved-up couple as they posed together on the red carpet.

The celebrated actor, 64, and Livingston, 34, married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, son Charlie in July 2015. Livingston is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, and the pair revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they would be having a boy.

“You’re amazing. You’re very, very gifted,” Goldblum said when asked if the couple was having a boy, which he confirmed. “I’m getting chills. Yes.”

Goldblum also paid his respects to actor Bill Paxton, who passed away at 61 over the weekend due to complications from surgery.

“I’m sad,” Goldblum shared. “I never worked with him, but I met him once. Everybody has said he was just a dear, friendly, open, sweet, sweet guy, you know. So sweet.”

