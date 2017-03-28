7 Things You’ll Only Understand If You Have an IUD

(Photo: Shutterstock)

If you’re one of the many women thanking their lucky stars for your IUD, you know that while this specific type of birth control is mostly a blessing, it can also be a major curse at times. Check out these seven things you’ll only understand if you have an IUD.

1. That feeling of indescribable pain when it’s inserted.

Oh, you thought your annual pap smear was bad? You’ve clearly never had an IUD inserted into your uterus before. The pain may cause you to momentarily leave your body for a hot second, but a moment of pain is worth years of reassurance.

constantly reminding myself this pain only lasts 2 days and the IUD lasts 5 years🤕 — sarah lynn (@sarahhcluff) March 18, 2017

2. When your male partner complains because it “feels weird” during sex.

First of all: Can you really feel it, or was it only after I told you that you thought you noticed something? We will never know, but will always wonder if it’s a placebo effect.

Second of all: So I can have a piece of metal (literally, it’s copper) inserted into my uterus but you can’t have something kind of tickling your penis? OK.

3. It’s just #soworthit.

You will literally shout the IUD’s praises in between the worst cramps you’ve ever had, because using a non-hormonal form of birth control (and not having a period) makes it worth it. Seriously, we’ll tell anyone who will listen how much we love it.

My Uber driver is telling me about his DUI and I’m telling him about my IUD — emily poopmann (@TheBerlinQual) March 26, 2017

4. You’re never really 100 percent sure you’re not pregnant.

Speaking of not having a period, while it’s kind of the best thing to ever happen to you, it’s also an uneasy feeling not absolutely knowing you’re not pregnant. While the IUD has over a 99 percent effective rate, that less-than-one percent will always be nagging at you.

just woke up from a dream where i had a surprise baby and now i wish i could give my iud a hug and a thank you gift — Paulina (@yoitpaul) March 18, 2017

5. You feel like a member of a secret vagina cult.

Even though your doctor didn’t require a blood oath or initiation ceremony, she does give you a card reminding you when you need to get your IUD removed. We’ll be over here pretending it’s a membership card to one of the coolest clubs ever.

When you discover you have the same kind of IUD and you feel that much more bonded pic.twitter.com/25sAtglJzG — Lovability Condoms (@LovabilityInc) March 16, 2017

6. Wondering if you’ll set off airport metal detectors.

You know you won’t, but the thought of your nether regions being wanded (or worse) by the TSA is not one we’d like to linger on.

I wonder if they can see my IUD when I go thru security at the airport? I hope they can — Slug Soup (@mangosnake_) March 17, 2017

7. Dreading the day you have to replace your IUD, but knowing you’re gonna do it again because you love it so much.

Having to repeat the painful insertion process as well as having it removed makes us a little queasy. But not having to worry about it for another five (or ten!) years makes the pain and suffering that much worth it.

