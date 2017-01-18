It’s Tomato Season: 10 Totally Awesome Ways to Cook with Tomatoes

Summer is the season of many things, outdoor activities, swimming and vacationing being just a few. But foodies and gardeners alike know it as something else: tomato season! If your tomatoes are a gorgeous red color and falling off the vine, then it is time to pick them, wash them and serve them up! Check out 10 of our favorite ways to eat tomatoes below!

Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes: A perfect summer dish, this light and healthy side dish will nicely complement almost any entree you make this summer. Click here to get the original recipe.

Skinny Tomato, Corn and Rice Skillet: Not only is this a dish your entire family will love, but it’s easy to make too! Plus, it’s freezer-friendly and perfect for leftovers. Get this recipe by clicking here.

Grilled Bruschetta with Heirloom Tomatoes: Did your garden get a little tomato crazy this summer? This is the perfect way to use your ripe tomatoes before it’s too late. Good for a healthy lunch or a cookout appetizer, cooking this recipe isn’t as difficult as it may appear. Click here to be taken to this recipe.

Copy Cat Campbell’s Tomato Soup: If you read the back of a soup can, you’ll see a lot of tomato paste and corn syrup. Not exactly appetizing. Instead, try this vegan recipe! (via Produce onParade)

Tomato Ricotta Tart: Pizza night can get boring. Slice up your fresh tomatoes and try this out instead! (via Table for Two)

Chicken with Tomato Herb Pan Sauce: Spruce up your chicken dinner with some juicy tomato! (via Table for Two)

Tahini and Sun Dried Tomato Stuffed Chicken: Got a basket full of little tomatoes that need eating? Stuff ’em in some chicken for tonight’s dinner! (via Fantastically Fit)

Baked Eggs on Roasted Cherry Tomatoes: Is it breakfast? Or it it dinner? Make it a brinner and enjoy a healthy and yummy recipe! (via Cookie and Kate)

Pesto Squash Noodles and Spaghetti with Burst Cherry Tomatoes: The tomatoes in this dish are more than an accent. They complete it! (via Cookie and Kate)

Oven Baked Fried Green Tomatoes: This is a great snack, side dish or appetizer to make if you have green tomatoes that you want to eat! Delicious and nutritious, this southern-style recipe will put a smile on your face for sure! Click here to be taken to the original recipe.

