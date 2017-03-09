Is Sugar a Necessary Evil?

According to an article from Black Hills State University Media, your sugar addiction may not be your own fault.

Blame the cavemen for that sweet tooth—science says that humans evolved to crave sugar despite the fact that prehistoric bodies required very little to function due to the scarcity of fruit sugar. Thanks to today’s overabundance of fructose, modern humans have found themselves addicted to sweetness—quite literally.

“Sugar has been compared to cocaine or heroin in terms of addictiveness,” said BHSU Assistant Athletic Trainer Ana Nemec. Scientific research has determined that sugar in the bloodstream stimulates the same pleasure centers in the brain as hardcore drug use.

The American Heart Association recommends no more than 100 calories, or six teaspoons, of sugar per day for American women, and no more than 150 calories, or nine teaspoons, for American men. If you think you’re doing your health a solid by reaching for that berry parfait instead of a scone, you may not even realize that fruit-flavored yogurt is chock full of sugar—in some cases, nearly 50 grams per one-cup serving. And that doesn’t even include the homemade granola sprinkled on top! Many aren’t aware they are guilty of consuming much more sugar than necessary. Added sugars can be found hiding in other seemingly innocent foods like cereal, peanut butter, and salad dressing. In fact, the average American consumes 22.7 teaspoons, or 90.8 grams, of sugar daily.

Is sugar really all that bad? Sugar occurs naturally in fruits and veggies, along with essential vitamins and minerals.

