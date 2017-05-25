Irina Shayk Slays the Red Carpet Just Weeks After Welcoming Child With Bradley Cooper

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 23, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Does Victoria know her secret for bouncing back after baby? Because someone needs to share it.

Irina Shayk hit the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, May 22. And while the Victoria’s Secret model always knows how to work a red carpet, this is her first official event since welcoming daughter Lea De Seine with Bradley Cooper in late March.

The 31-year-old Russian beauty slayed in a daring, tight yellow gown featuring a thigh-high slip and plunging neckline. How is this even possible?!

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Shayk has led fans to question how she managed to change her body so quickly. Just four weeks after giving birth, she teased us with a gorgeous bikini pic on Instagram! Fans credited her slim postpartum figure to “sorcery”, but good genes are definitely at play here.

Shayk joins the club of Victoria’s Secret new moms, which also includes veteran models Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo, who both gave birth last year.

Swanepoel is using her celeb status to discuss another common issue new moms face: the double standard of breastfeeding. The model shared a photo breastfeeding son Anacã, writing, “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?”

As someone who frequently poses for a lingerie brand, she wonders, “The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding?” She wrote that breastfeeding is not sexual but a natural act, and she continues to advocate for the practice.

