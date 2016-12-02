Irina Shayk Recreates Sexy ‘Ghost’ Scene for Love Magazine’s Advent Calendar

Every year, Love magazine creates a rather unique advent calendar, in which high-profile models strip down for sexy photoshoots and videos. This year’s calendar was kicked off by Bella Hadid for Day 1, and Day 2 features a newly-pregnant Irina Shayk in a short video recreating the infamous pottery scene from the 1990 film Ghost.

Directed by Phil Poynter, the clip features Shayk wearing a white top open to reveal lingerie, and the model is covered in clay as she creates an unidentified ceramic object. Just like in the film, the sounds of the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” can be heard as Shayk stares seductively into the camera while molding a lump of clay.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shayk is currently expecting her first child with Bradley Cooper, and the Russian model walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris Wednesday while two months pregnant. A source told E! News that the pair are “so excited” about their upcoming arrival, and that they had always wanted to start a family.

“They both want kids one day and that’s been discussed between them. They have a huge attraction to each other between them and their personalities and their sexual energies,” the source said. “You see them in a room and you immediately are in love with them as a couple.”