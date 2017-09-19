Instagram Star Shares Dramatic Before-and-After Booty Pics

The phrase “abs are made in the kitchen” may be a well known mantra in the healthy living community; however, a booty transformation caused by what makes it to your plate is probably news to many.

Meet Rebecca Smith, a fitness Instagram influencer with nearly 50,000 followers, who successfully transformed her lower body while simultaneously swearing off fad diets.

In fact, these booty gains are the result of tripling her calorie count and building her daily meal plans with an effective distribution of fat, protein and carbs — what many refer to as macro-budgeting.

Shifting her diet from a restrictive low-calorie menu to a hefty, fulfilling and macro-balanced build has provided her with the proper fuel to transform her body and sustain her new active lifestyle.

The proof is in the pudding with her countless before and after shots hosted on her motivating Instagram profile.

Smith has her sights set on proving that women don’t have to sacrifice calories to achieve their fitness goals.

“On the left, probably about 18 months ago, was completely restricting myself to probably under 1000 cals a day,” Smith wrote of the before-and-after photo. “On the right, taken recently and been attempting to eat 2000+ cals every day…& changed my training up completely to strength training 4-5 times a week, with ZERO cardio in the past 6 months,” she continued.

Smith’s Instagram account also often documents her healthy meals; a quick scroll will prove that healthy food doesn’t have to sacrifice taste, and that it can, without a doubt, satisfy your hunger pangs.

Smith’s new diet provides the energy and sustenance to crush exercises, like compound deadlift supersets, barbell hip thrusts and leg curls on a Swiss ball. These muscle-building foods, along with a fat-blasting diet, is what body transformations like hers are made of.

Heidi Powell, longtime host of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, is a fan of a diet higher in fats, carbs and protein as well. Like Smith, she credits her sculpted figure and healthy lifestyle to a 2,400 calorie daily diet and gym sessions that don’t include your typical cardio. A typical macro budget for Powell is about 50 percent carbs, 25 percent protein, 25 percent fat. This breakdown leaves zero room for those low-cal, super restrictive days that leave you dragging.

Similar to Powell’s diet, Smith’s meals are fresh, colorful and loaded with high-flavor foods that fill you up, not fill you out. For more recipes that will help you achieve the body transformation you’re looking for, check out @rebeccafitness_eats.