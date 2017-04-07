Pop Star Claims She Lost 15 Pounds in a Week With This Weird Workout

#MoBounceVideo officially OUT NOW 💥 Link in bio A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

BRB, just gonna learn how to twerk real quick. In an interview with New Zealand’s Nova 96.9, Iggy Azalea said that she lost 15 pounds in one week by twerking while rehearsing for her music video for “Mo Bounce”.

“It’s a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed,” she shared of her weight loss. “I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 26-year-old rapper admitted that twerking’s a lot harder than it looks and that she had to take lessons.

“I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me,” Azalea said. “I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

MORE: Demi Lovato’s Twerk-Worthy Gym Game Is the Most Fun Way to Stay in Shape

In case you’re thinking of twerking as a form of exercise, know that if you’re good at yoga, you’re more likely to succeed, according to Azalea.

“My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do,” she said.

The twerk-laden video has garnered over 21 million views on YouTube since its March 24 release, and we expect that number might skyrocket in the wake of this news.

Related:

Here’s How Drew Barrymore Lost 20 Pounds – and No, It’s Not the ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

How Blac Chyna Lost 40 Pounds Since Giving Birth in November

Can This Prescription Drug Be the Answer to Quick and Easy Weight Loss?