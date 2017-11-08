'I Had Weight-Loss Surgery—but That's Not What Helped Me Lose 130 Pounds'

By PopCulture.com Staff

amy-wls-ss-thumbnail-override
(Photo: Women's Health / Amy Leroy)

Editor's note: The following is a weight loss testimony from Amy Leroy as told to Alexandria Gomez for Women's Health.

Before: 282 lbs

After: 150 lbs

Before deciding to lose weight for good in 2014, I was completely sedentary at work and at home. I had zero energy, and I'd even take naps during my breaks at work. At home, I played with my children, but even that wore me out. I felt as though I wasn't able to accomplish anything other than what absolutely needed to be done.

This took a toll on my physical and mental health. My anxiety was terrible. I had been on medication for chronic hypertension since high school, and I thought this was how my life would always be.

In 2006, I had a Lap-Band surgery, which helped me drop from 350 pounds to 283. But I continued to overeat just like I did before the surgery. I was hoping for a miracle when I had weight-loss surgery, but I wasn't prepared to work for the results. I was disappointed, but I learned that making real changes depended on me.

Click through the slideshow to see Amy's weight loss journey.

amy-leroy
(Photo: Women's Health / Amy Leroy)

The change

On April 2, 2014, I was driving home from work and stopped at a gas station to grab a snack for my commute. I wanted something to keep me awake and picked up some chocolate-covered peanut butter Bugles. When I got in the car, I remembered an app that a few co-workers said they'd been using to track their food—I figured it was worth a shot. That's when I downloaded MyFitnessPal and began tracking my calories.

It was so eye opening! MyFitnessPal gave me a daily calorie goal based on my height, weight, and how many pounds I wanted to lose per week. I tracked my food every day and slowly began making better choices with my meals. The next month, I started walking for exercise. At first, I would go for half a mile, and I worked my way up to four or five miles a day. I usually walked outside, but if the weather was bad, I'd push my kids in the stroller at the mall.

I set out to get to 260 pounds, or about 20 pounds from where I started.

prevnext

amy-leroy-workout
(Photo: Women's Health / Amy Leroy)

The workouts

I've gone through a few different phases with my workouts. In the beginning, it was all about walking. Then I started using the Couch to 5K app to begin interval running after months of walking several miles a day. It was hard, but not impossible.

Eventually, I started using weights and following YouTube workout videos on my 15-minute break at work. I did this every day for a year. Later on, I got a gym membership and began using the StairMaster and lifting weights.

I always tell people to just find something they like to do and stay active. Now I do 'Cize dance classes at the gym and go on walks while my kids are in their dance and music classes at night. I use my breaks at work to jog in my office.

What's funny is that I always said I'd never be a runner, but eventually I was able to run a 5K. I kept at it and now I've received a few 5K medals and completed two half-marathons. Never say never!

prevnext

amy-leroy-food
(Photo: Women's Health / Amy Leroy)

The food

I used to be a chronic overeater, noshing on junk and eating huge portions at each meal. For example, at dinner I'd make a pasta dish and eat enough for three people. I also kept a jar of peanut butter in my desk drawer at work and could easily eat half of the jar in a couple of days. Though I did eat salads occasionally, they were drenched in dressings. When I ate snack foods, like chips or cookies, I would eat the whole bag.

0comments

Now, I try to eat as clean as possible and keep my portions in check. For breakfast, I usually have a Greek yogurt. Then lunch is some kind of salad with grilled chicken and a light dressing. I find that snacks are important to keep me from going overboard at my next meal. Mine usually consist of a protein bar or an apple. For dinner, I'll eat lean protein like chicken, fish, or ground turkey, with veggies. I also like to make a flatbread pizza with turkey pepperoni and lots of veggies.

To read the rest of Amy's weight loss story, click here for the original story from Women's Health.

prev
Start the Conversation

of