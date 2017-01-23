Hungry? These Low-Calorie Foods Will Fill You Up

Those mid-afternoon munchies haunt us, even on our best days! Luckily, there are some tasty, low-calorie foods and drinks out there that will act as the best appetite suppressants you could ask for! We’ll knock those cravings right out of you so you can stick to your clean eating lifestyle, no problem. Keep reading to learn more.

1. Nuts: A handful of nuts won’t bust those calorie limitations, and can help curb those cravings in no time. We recommend sticking to walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, and pistachios. You’ll get more nuts per serving, which makes these the perfect snack selection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Mint: That subtle, earthy smell of mint is actually known to suppress the appetite! Something as simple as burning a mint-scented candle can actually soothe that rumbling stomach. If that’s not cutting it, try sipping on a mug of mint tea.

3. Coffee: We don’t recommend going overboard on the cappuccinos, but brewing a cup of coffee the next time you feel those hunger pangs can actually stave off any excess munching in the afternoon. Just try to keep those creamers and sugar packets to a minimum to avoid excess calories.

4. Edamame: These fiber-packed soy beans are low in calories (less than 200 calories in a whole cup!), which makes them a great on-the-go snack. You can eat them raw or transform them into a crispy treat by toasting them and sprinkling them with sea salt. Learn more about edamame here.

5. Avocado: Avocados are packed full of healthy fats and fiber that will help fill you up and keep you full and focused. Just remember that you should consume these super foods in moderation if you’re keeping a running tally on calories.

6. Leafy greens: Can’t seem to get rid of those mid afternoon grumbles? A small salad of leafy greens and fresh veggies should do the trick! The high water and fiber content helps fill up your stomach and eliminate excessive hunger. Take a look at some leafy greens healthier than kale!

7. Spices: Most people don’t realize that certain spices can actually kick your metabolism into gear and help burn more calories. They can also act as appetite suppressants! Try adding a dash of cayenne pepper, ginger or cinnamon to your next meal.

8. Chia seeds: These little miracle workers are packed with essential health benefits. They boast a variety of nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber, all of which act as appetite suppressants.

9. Apples: You know what they say: An apple a day keeps the hunger pangs away! A small apple has only 55 calories, which makes it the perfect crispy snack to munch on during the day.

10. Yogurt: Yogurts, especially Greek yogurts, are stock full of protein and probiotics, and tend to be low in calories and fat. They are also known as major fat-burners, which make them a crucial part of your diet!

11. Eggs: Since eggs are full of healthy fats and protein, they can actually help you feel fuller longer than most foods (including that go-to breakfast of toast you rely on every morning!) Try to incorporate an egg or two into your breakfast, or stow a hardboiled egg into your lunchbox to snack on later!

12. Lemons: Believe it or not, lemons are actually considered a superfood! There are a ton of reasons you should incorporate lemons into your diet, the least of which is that they can act as appetite suppressants. Try slipping a couple slices into your water bottle, and be sure to check out these 15 healthy reasons to start squeezing more lemons.

13. Water: Yep, we had to go ahead and squeeze this one in here! Drinking a glass or two of water before a meal can actually help you cut back on calories. Here’s how to consistently drink more water every day.

14. Beans: When eaten in moderation, beans are a great low-calorie source of protein and fiber. If you aren’t a fan of the taste, just grind them up in your smoothie! You’ll get all the benefits, plus a delicious serving of fruits and veggies.

15. Salmon: The benefits of salmon are hard to deny, so it shouldn’t come as a shock that this versatile fish could also act as an appetite suppressant! Check out our Salmon Sushi Bowls or our Thai Salmon Burgers.

16. Dark chocolate: When it comes to preserving your healthy lifestyle in the face of cravings, then this little treat becomes more than just an indulgence! A small piece or two of bitter dark chocolate actually sends signals to the brain to decrease your appetite.

17. Green tea: Just like water can help regulate your hunger, sipping away at green tea can have the same effect on your digestive system! In fact, green tea is known to boost your levels of the hormone cholecystokinin, which can control your appetite. Find out why we love green tea here!

18. Oatmeal: A mere half cup of oatmeal can make you feel full for hours, which makes it the perfect early morning meal, or afternoon snack. There are less than 200 calories per cup of oatmeal, so feel free to stock up on this fibrous treat! Check out the Skinny Mom guide to oatmeal.

19. Flax seeds: These babies contain a good amount of omega-3s, fiber, and omega-6 fatty acids, all of which can help suppress that errant appetite! You can try using them in your baked goods or smoothies. Learn more about flax seeds in our Glossary of Foods.

20. Protein: Substituting a late afternoon snack with protein has been shown to decrease the amount of calories we consume later in the day. Protein is great at decreasing our appetites, so it may be time to invest in some protein powder to supplement your diet!