How to Make Your Own Larabars

(Photo: Nourish the Roots)

If you’ve ever winced in pain at how much you owe the Whole Foods cashier after buying that tiny little energy bar, you’re not alone. Far too often we spend too much money on snack bars, when the reality is we could be making them ourselves and cutting out the middleman.

If you think you’re not skilled enough to whip up a batch of delicious energy bars, think again! Lärabars are one of the easiest, healthy treats to replicate and we’re totally obsessed with making every flavor under the sun.

Besides being oh-so-simple to make, homemade Lärabars are also cheap, fool-proof, paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and tasty — we’ve even been known to eat them for dessert sometimes. In addition, they have a ridiculously minimal ingredient list with some versions only calling for three ingredients, so you know exactly what you’re putting into your body.

Possibly the best part about these no-cook bars is how customizable they are — the sky is the limit when it comes to the different variations you can create and enjoy. Once you give them a try, we guarantee they’ll become a staple in your house, purse, lunchbox and office desk drawer for nutritious grab-and-go fuel when you’re on the run.

The most basic recipe of all homemade Lärabars consists of blending nuts and dates in a food processor until the mixture sticks together. After that, simply line a loaf pan with parchment paper, pour the mixture into the pan and press down firmly until the mixture is packed in. Place the bars in the fridge for about an hour and then cut into bars. These homemade Lärabars can be individually wrapped and stored in the freezer for fast-on-the go snacking.

But you don’t have to stop there. Toss into the food processor whatever your heart desires. Adding just a touch of cinnamon or a scoop of cacao powder, or a spoonful of coconut flakes can completely transform the flavor in an instant. Below are some of our favorite combinations for you to give a try!

Apple Pie

1 cup mixed almonds and walnuts

1 cup dates

1 cup mixed raisins and dried apple

2 tbsp cinnamon

Blueberry Muffin

1 cup cashews

1 cup dates

1 cup dried blueberries

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Carrot Cake

1 cup mixed almonds and walnuts

1 cup mixed dates and raisins

1 cup mixed dried pineapple, shredded coconut, and carrot

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp cinnamon

Chocolate Chip Brownie

1 cup mixed almonds and walnuts

1 cup dates

1 cup chocolate chips

1/4 cup cacao powder

Coconut Cream Pie

1 cup mixed almonds and cashews

1 cup dates

1 cup shredded coconut

2 tbsp coconut oil

Peanut Butter & Jelly

1 cup peanuts

1 cup dates

1 cup dried cherries