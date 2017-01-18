How to Deal With That Annoying Pregnancy Brain

As wonderful as pregnancy can be, there are definitely some negatives to creating life that can pop up and really stretch out those 9 months. One of the most popular conditions women may experience is pregnancy brain. Also referred to as “momnesia,” pregnancy brain is generally defined as little spurts of forgetfulness which, although completely temporary, can definitely cause the mommy-to-be to experience unnecessary discomfort, anxiety and fear. The good news is, the only permanent result of your pregnancy is going to be a baby, so shake off your hesitation and take a look at what you can do to help out with those lapses in memory.

Causes: Studies have shown that there are two primary causes of pregnancy brain:

Changing hormone levels: Many experts agree that hormone levels vary greatly during pregnancy, especially during the third trimester and in the first couple months following the birth of the baby. Studies have proven that 15 to 40 times more progesterone and estrogen enter your body during pregnancy, and these spikes in your hormones can contribute to memory loss. Helen Christensen, PhD, from the Australian National University, reassuringly asserts that while pregnancy brain is very real, there is no permanent damage to the brain. (via WebMD)

Treatments: Unfortunately, there is no instant cure for pregnancy brain. There are, however, several things you can do to alleviate some of that stress and get your life back on track:

Get some sleep: We understand that the baby is going to be your top priority, but do your best to integrate a little alone time into your schedule so that you can adjust to all the new changes in your life. Even a 45-minute nap can make a huge difference in getting you back on track! (via Fit Pregnancy)

A new baby brings more than just joy to your family, and all the new changes may initially generate more stress than you anticipated. This is a new phase in your life, so we want to make sure you are as prepared as possible to jump right in!

