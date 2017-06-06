Here’s How Much Sex You Should Have If You’re Trying to Make a Baby

(Photo: Shutterstock)

It only takes one time to make a baby, but it’s far from a one-and-done situation.

A new survey revealed that couples have sex 78 times, on average, from the time they decide to start trying for a baby to the time they conceive. Those 78 love-making sessions are spread over 158 days—about 6 months.

ChannelMum.com, a parenting website, surveyed 1,194 parents to learn their habits and thoughts while ~working~ for that positive pregnancy test. Of the interesting data they collected, the site learned of an ironically magic number for conception.

“Far from being an unlucky number, 13 seems to be the lucky number couples need each month to fall pregnant,” Siobhan Freegard, founder of Channel Mum, said, also revealing that half of couples up their intercourse frequency when trying for a baby. Over a third of women and 51 percent of men said they “loved” this excuse to have more sex (and we bet they were using these three orgasm-guaranteed positions)!

From an outside perspective, those frequent sex dates seem like a helluva good time, but 18 percent of men and women admitted that having sex to conceive felt like a chore. The stress and anxiety that come with this life stage also led 43 percent of participants to share that they felt pressure to conceive and had a fear they wouldn’t be able to get pregnant.

“While trying to conceive can be fun, it is also hard work, stressful, and not every couple is lucky enough to conceive, so while you’re focused on the baby, try to remember about each other too, ” Freegard said. If this is the boat you’re in, try skipping one of those scheduled sex dates and unwind with a reconnecting cuddle sesh.

Some couples swore the trick to getting the baby train moving was all in the position. The survey results revealed that missionary is the most popular baby-making position used by three quarters of couples (a surprise to no one), followed by doggy style (36 percent) and eagle—where the woman lies flat as the man kneels and holds her legs up high.

Other prospective parents kept a cycle chart when trying to grow the family tree. About half of the women said they scheduled sex to match up with their most fertile days. 39 percent also said they tried to improve their diets and take extra vitamins to get the baby ball rolling.

So once you and your man agree that it’s time to start trying for a little one, remember that it takes time and effort that can get pretty frustrating. If sex is feeling like a chore, relax! We don’t have advice that’ll make it easier to get pregnant, but we certainly can help spice up those scheduled sessions with a little kink and a whole lot of romance.

