Karlie Kloss’ Trick For Fighting Sugar Cravings Is the Coolest Thing You’ll Read Today

When the sugar cravings hit, it seems as if nothing can console them but giving in to temptation. But supermodel Karlie Kloss’ strategy sounds like a healthier, trendier solution you need to try.

“I’m being super-disciplined about trying to cut down on sugar,” the supermodel told Vogue. “I’ve been trying to satisfy my sweet tooth in a more healthy, wholesome way.”

So what’s her secret to suppressing those inevitable sugar cravings? A secret smoothie recipe that incorporates Moon Juice adaptogens.

Moon Juice is plant-sourced alchemy in the form of dust and powders that can be incorporated into just about any meal. It’s filled with raw ingredients that aim to heal both the mind and body, not to mention adaptogens, which are an elite class of herbs that help your body adapt to various stressors.

“Moon Juice represents a holistic lifestyle that goes far beyond juices, milks and snacks,” creator Amanda Bacon writes. “It’s a healing force, an etheric potion, a cosmic beacon for those seeking out beauty, wellness and longevity.”

This Los Angeles based company serves a myriad of A-list fans, like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Shailene Woodley, and of course, Karlie Kloss.

“I’m like a mad scientist in the morning, scooping out a teaspoon of this, a half teaspoon of that,” Kloss told Well+Good. “I feel like drinking coffee first thing in the morning is very acidic—I like to have something filling that lets you take a dose of your medicine.”

Here is Karlie’s secret smoothie recipe:

1 serving Moon Juice Deep Chocolate Protein

1 Tbsp almond butter

3 heaping Tbsp Moon Juice Tocotrienols

1 tsp Moon Juice Cordyceps

1/4 tsp Moon Juice Pearl

1 Tbsp Moon Juice Brain Dust

Almond milk

Just blend it up and start your day with a healthy dose of sweetness, akin to a cosmic dream.

