How Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Insane Abs at 49

Is there truly a person on this planet that would label Jennifer Lopez as anything other than a queen? The singer-songwriter and performer is almost 50, and yet she looks like she’s in the prime of life with her incredible body and dedication to fitness.

Just the other day, Us Magazine covered the superstar’s 49th birthday party. Lopez posted a photo of herself in a skimpy black bikini that showcased her rock-solid abs and trim figure. It’s impossible to look at that photo without doubting the woman’s true age, and yet it’s clear that her body truly is the result of hard work and dedication.

As Lopez’s trainer, David Kirsch, said, “Like the most amazing bottle of wine, she gets better with time and that is just the truth. Her skin is flawless. Her body is flawless.”

One look through the superstar’s Instagram profile reveals that her abs have only improved as she grows older. Take a look at some of these recent examples that showcase Lopez’s fitness routine and impeccable results.

Here, JLo chills on an island beach while oh-so-casually flaunting her six-pack. Not only are her abs incredibly strong and defined, but you can also see that her exercise routine keeps her entire body trim.

Just a few weeks ago, Lopez snapped this photo of herself in the gym, leading us to wonder what routine she follows to achieve such a dream figure. If only we were all daring enough to hit the streets in an outfit as revealing as that one.

So, the question is, how does Jennifer Lopez gain those insane abs, especially at the age of 49? We’re taking a deep dive into her weekly routine so that maybe we can take a few tips from her example.

She Trains Those Obliques

Nobody likes side-planks or crunches, but Lopez knows that those are the way to her toned sides. Embrace side-plank oblique twists or forearm side-plank twists if you want to follow in her fit footsteps. Plus, the move will help strengthen your core in general. Do the oblique challenges fifteen to twenty times every day and remember to keep every part of it controlled.

She Embraces High-Intensity Workouts

Rather than spending hour after hour in the gym, JLo prefers sticking to HIIT exercise routines. These involve specific bursts of high-intensity training that substantially cut down on abdominal subcutaneous and visceral fat. HIIT workouts push you to exert a maximum level of effort through quick, harsh bursts.

She Eats Well

Regardless of how much time JLo spends in the gym, she knows that a huge part of the battle happens in the kitchen. That’s why she sticks to a diet that’s rich in protein, vegetables, and water. Her number one tip is laying off the booze and staying hydrated throughout the day, and pile your plate with lean meats and veggies rather than carbs that leave you feeling bloated.

Hoping to look like Lopez when you’re her age? Then you need to start working on your body goals today. Work on implementing a plank workout routine, HIIT exercises, and a diet that contributes to a trim body. Your abs may never rival the queen’s, but they’ll certainly improve over time with some dedication and effort.