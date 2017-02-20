How Alyssa Milano Feels About Her Body After Two Kids

(Photo: Twitter / @Skeily_)

Alyssa Milano is mom to two kids, Milo, 5, and Elizabella, 2, and the actress is more than proud of her status as mother.

Milano recently spoke to PEOPLE about how her body has changed since giving birth, and it’s clear she’s feeling good.

“Once you have kids, you realize what the human body is made to do,” she explained. “You realize why sometimes women’s bodies retain fat, and usually that’s biologically to create breast milk. You realize all the changes your body goes through hormonally.”

“It’s really an awakening — when you get pregnant and have a child — that the female body is the most amazing machine imaginable.”

This positive attitude is something Milano shared she hopes to pass on to her kids.

“I’ll take them to the gym, where they have a daycare center, so they can see where I’m going and what I do, and that it’s important to work out and be active in a world that’s so sedentary,” she shared.

As for her health, Milano said that rather than living life on a diet, she wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“I eat whole foods that are low in refined carbs and low in sugar,” she explained. “And foods that are rich in healthy fats and proteins, vegetables, and any fiber-rich carbs,” she explains. “I think that when you call things a diet you’re setting yourself up to fail. Because to me that means there’s an end to it, and with health and fitness, you have to maintain your entire life.”

“For me it’s all about feeling healthy and strong, and fitting into my clothes, and keeping up with my kids.”

