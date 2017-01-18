Hotel Food Hazards: What You Should and Shouldn’t Be Eating

There’s nothing complimentary about the food decisions you face as you head towards your hotel’s breakfast buffet! Dozens of unhealthy options are going to bombard you, so you better arm yourself now. We have compiled a list of the unhealthiest breakfast items and offered up some healthy, nutritious alternatives to keep you on track while traveling!

Just say no to…

Videos by PopCulture.com

Waffles: They might look light and fluffy, but all those pockets just provide more room for butter and syrup! A single waffle with 2 tbsp of maple syrup can contain 375 calories, 11 grams of fat, and 68 grams of carbs, so don’t let the size fool you! (via Men’s Health)

For a skinny recipe you can whip up at home, check out our Healthy Banana Waffles!

Hash browns: Hash browns may just be potatoes, but they are potatoes that are saturated in oils, butter, sodium, and grease. A cup of hash browns can clock in around 450 calories, with 30 grams of fat and 45 grams of carbs. Try to go for a smaller serving, or skip this fried option altogether!

Bacon: You’ve heard that everything in moderation is okay, right? Well not so much here. 3 to 4 slices of thinly-sliced bacon can contain over 350 calories, and is packed with 33 grams of fat, and tons of sodium. We recommend finding a good source of protein somewhere else! (via Livestrong)

Orange juice: Juice tends to be a go-to option in the morning, but all that sweetness isn’t coming from the fruit! Too much sugar actually trigger weight gain, and some juices contain deceptively high amounts. A cup of hotel orange juice can contain 33 grams of sugar and 110 calories, so tread carefully! (via Men’s Health)

Click below to read on for some healthier alternatives.

Go for it…

Pancakes: Unlike those waffles, the flat surface on pancakes forces you to limit the amount of syrup and butter you can smear on, so 2 small cakes with 2 tbsp of maple syrup typically comes out to 275 calories, 8 grams of fat, and 48 grams of carbs. You will get that delicious, fluffy flavor you crave, but without the guilt! Looking for a delicious pancake recipe for home? Try one of these. (via Men’s Health)

Scrambled eggs: While bacon may be a great way to stock up on protein, there’s a lot of cons. Eggs, on the other hand, are a great source of important nutrients. 2 scrambled eggs contain 13 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat, and only 170 calories! (via Bob Evans)

For some great egg remixes, check out our favorite recipes right here!

Whole wheat toast with peanut butter: Ditch the donut and go with something a little more nutritious, like some toast and peanut butter! A piece of whole wheat bread and 1 tbsp of peanut butter is only 175 calories, and contains 8 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbs and 7 grams of protein.

Skim milk: Skim milk may not contain the fruity goodness of juice, but it cuts way back on sugar and calories! A cup of skim milk has about 80 calories, and only 12 grams of sugar. Plus, you get the added energy boost, since it contains 8 grams of protein! (via Men’s Health)

Just because you are traveling this summer doesn’t mean you have to stray from your healthy lifestyle. Save yourself the guilt and try out some of these nutritious and filling options instead!