Hostess of the Mostess: Best Skinny Sangria Recipes for a Girls Night In

Invite the girls over in their coziest clothing, clear the couches, and look to these skinny sangria recipes for budget-friendly (and waistline friendly) ways to be a hostess with mostess!

Most sangria recipes call for loads of sugar, calorie-filled sodas, or juice concentrates, but these recipes pack in all the sangria sensation without ingredients that make your belly bloat and calorie count overload.

Traditional Sangria-Skinny Style: This recipe gives you the traditional sangria recipe with swaps for the high sweet and calorie-laden ingredients. (Via Picklee)

Coffee Lovers Sangria: If you are hosting an afternoon get-together or a group of Starbucks loving gals, give this recipe a try which includes iced coffee in the ingredients. If you are planning your sangria soiree in the evening, you can always use decaffeinated iced coffee. Iced coffee recipe included! (Via Women’s Health)

