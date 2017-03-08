Hilary Duff Opens up About the Body Part She Used to Hate

It’s hard to believe someone as gorgeous as Hilary Duff would ever hate any of her body parts, but we love how real she is about her body image issues in the past.

The Younger star took to Instagram Thursday to share the body part she used to be most insecure about and how her relationship with her body has changed.

“I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” the former Disney star wrote alongside a photo of herself posing on a bed in a T-shirt and underwear. “I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day. Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I’m ME and that’s really enough!” she wrote.

The post comes from Duff’s partnership with Aerie for U Day, and is a refreshing take on the body love posts we see all the time. The singer and actress has never been shy about talking body, Us Weekly reports.

“When I was 17, I weighed, like, 98 pounds. I was totally obsessed with everything I put in my mouth. I was way too skinny. Not cute,” she admitted in an interview with Health magazine. “And my body wasn’t that healthy — my hands would cramp up a lot because I wasn’t getting the nutrition I needed. That constant pressure of wanting something different than I had? I regret that.”

Though Duff is loving the skin she’s in (and rightfully so), she admits she still struggles with it from time to time.

“I feel good about myself,” she said, admitting that because she’s human, however, she finds herself in a “5-pound battle, because being 5 feet 2, everything is going to show on me!”

