Here’s How You Can Get a Free Sex Toy Today

Sex toys aren’t cheap, so people who enjoy them might be hesitant to invest in a new one or those who are curious might not want to risk not liking the purchase. If you’re in either of those categories there is good news– website Sexy Liberation is giving away free cock rings, butt plugs and lipstick-shaped bullet vibrators.

Seriously.

The website was launched to offer free and deeply discounted sex toys in order to make sure “those less fortunate, curious, or both” can get their hands on the sexy products that might be exactly what they need to hit that sweet spot. For the giveaway, shoppers simply have to go to the website, select the item they want, check out and pay shipping and taxes.

If the offer sounds too good to be true, the website founder’s mission might clear things up.

“Women’s sexual enjoyment and well-being matter,” Jannet Harris, the co-founder told Women’s Health. “That’s why we do what we do.”

Considering one study from the Journal of Sexual Medicine showed only 63 percent of women report climaxing during intercourse with a familiar partner, as compared to 85 percent of men, it is fantastic that women are gaining access to the tools they need to achieve maximum sexual pleasure, including more information about their bodies as well as the physical products designed to turn the heat up.

Sexy Liberation is hoping to give more and more people the means to take their pleasure into their own hands.

“The less that people talk about sex, the less we are educating. The less we are educating, the more sexual assault, displeasing sex, and lack of orgasms there are going to be,” Harris explains. “Everyone deserves to enjoy sex. If it was up to me, I’d be reallocating some of our nation’s budget to hand out vibrators in sexual education courses.”

While it is important to end the stigma surrounding sexual topics, that doesn’t mean you have to forgo your privacy. If you do decide to order a toy, rest assured you won’t become the topic of conversation in your neighborhood– the products are delivered in plain, discreet packages and the credit card charges simply read, “Department Store Transaction.”

With that in mind, what’s to lose? For some other ideas about how to spice things up in the bedroom be sure to check out these kinky sex acts that will help you get busy without getting awkward.

