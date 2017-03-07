Here’s Exactly What Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Eats in a Day

(Photo: Instagram / @alyraisman)

Have you ever wondered what gynmansts eat on a daily basis? Well, you are in luck because Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman chatted with SELF and shared what types of food keep her energized and feeling healthy.

A typical day for Raisman includes food that is simple, smart and easy to cook!

She starts off her day with a mix of carbs, healthy fats and caffeine. “I usually have a bagel with avocado and egg and cheese, with a glass of skim milk and coffee,” Raisman says. She likes her coffee with “just a splash” of creamer—vanilla or hazelnut. “I like my coffee strong, but I like a little flavor as well. For me that little splash is enough,” she says.

Her midmorning snack consists of fruit with some kind of granola bar. For lunch, she likes to eat carbs such as rice or pasta and pairs it with a lean protein and veggies.

“As a snack again, I’ll have a Greek yogurt and some more fruit, maybe some granola on top,” she says. “My nutritionist always says if you’re having fruit, you have to pair it with something else,” she says, “so having fruit and granola and even Greek yogurt is always a great snack to have when you’re on the go.”

For dinner, the 22-year-old focuses on carbs and protein to refuel her body. “I’ll have potatoes with some kind of meat or fish, and a vegetable or something to go with it,” she shared.

