Healthier Pie Crusts

Pie is fall’s most popular dessert. It’s a classic treat that families love to serve up for the holidays! But don’t let the tempting smells of flakey, buttery pies baking in the oven tempt you too much… or do! As your contribution to the family meal, bring along a pie made just a bit skinnier! With moderation, indulging in a holiday dessert is okay. Just use these skinner ingredients to save yourself a few calories.

If you’re trying to shave off some calories from your pie recipe passed down through the ages, we have a couple of suggestions for you:

Go Topless: Skip the top layer of crust to cut the calories, or swap out a top layer for a lattice pattern so you’re consuming less!

Trim the Fat: Skip the butter and substitute canola oil. This will still give your crust a crispy texture but with less cholesterol and fat!

Change Your Flour: Instead of the usual white flour, get whole wheat or almond flour! This adds fiber, vitamin B and folate, not to mention it keeps your blood pressure from rising!

If you’re ready to try something new, we found some great pie crust recipes that you can put your favorite filling into!

Gluten Free Light and Flaky Pie Crust: If one of the people you’re feeding has a gluten allergy, then you can feel good about bringing something they can actually enjoy! (via Skinny GF Chef)

Banana Graham Cracker Crust: Made with two bananas and some low-fat graham crackers, this pie has a great flavor and has a bit more nutrition than your typical crusts. (via Undressed Skeleton)

Healthier Whole Wheat Pie Crust: This is a great basic crust for making pies! It’s made with no sugar and whole wheat so you don’t need to feel guilty! (via Sugar Free Mom)

Healthy Chocolate Pie Crust: If you’ve got a tasty filling for your pie, you’ll want an equally tasty crust! And as a bonus, this crust can be made in about 30 seconds! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Elana’s Pantry: Following the paleo diet or have a family member who is? Show them that you’re thinking of them when you make a pie they can enjoy too! (via Elana’s Pantry)

If you’re too busy to make your own pie crust or you need one at the last minute, there are still some great healthy options for you! Just pop over to the grocery store and pick up one of these!

Keebler Ready Crust Reduced Fat Graham Cracker Pie Crust: With less fat and calories per serving, this is a great store-bought crust option!

Red Mill Gluten Free Pie Crust Mix: This mix will make two crusts and will suit a guest with a gluten allergy!

Arnels’ Original Organic Pie Crust: Organic, gluten free and made with no GMOs, this Arnel’s crust has the makings for a pie that even your healthiest friends will eat!

What are your favorite healthy pie crust brands or recipes? Share with us in the comments below!