Hangry? These 11 Foods Will Turn Hanger Into Weight Loss

Hanger is no joke. When you start to show the same characteristics as your toddler (i.e., cranky, pouty, overly emotional, irrational, inconsolable, etc.) you know it’s time to get some food in your belly. And as tempting it may be to reach for that leftover pizza in the fridge or bag of potato chips in the pantry, just know that junk food will only leave you even more hangry in the future. Instead, opt for foods full of protein, fiber and/or healthy fats to sustain you until your next meal. Check out these tasty, healthy snacks for hanger below!

1. Plain, nonfat Greek yogurt with berries: Greek yogurt is full of protein, and the thick consistency is super satisfying and satiating. Throw in some antioxidant-packed blueberries for a smart, nutritious snack! P.S. Don’t combine steps by buying blueberry-flavored Greek yogurt. Oftentimes flavored Greek yogurt is packed with unnecessary sugars!

2. Nuts: Protein? Check. Fiber? Check. Healthy fats? Check! Nuts also pack in a ton of antioxidants, so there’s really nothing holding you back from this tasty snack. Just be sure not to go overboard, as nuts are a bit more high in calories than other weight loss snacks.

3. String cheese with grapes: Who doesn’t love a good cheese stick? Whether you tear it off in strings or go straight in for the kill, you can’t go wrong with an eight-grams-of-protein snack. Pair it with a cup of fiber-packed grapes for a well-rounded snack.

4. Hummus with baby carrots: A good source of protein, fiber and healthy fats, hummus makes the perfect dip for a cup of baby carrots. The baby carrots will help get your blood sugar up (without crashing later in the day). We have a few awesome healthy hummus recipes, but check out our Mediterranean Herb Hummus first.

5. Kale chips: The perfect skinny swap for potato chips, kale chips are surprisingly crunchy, salty and satisfying. Check out our recipe here!

6. Popcorn: Air-popped popcorn is full of fiber, so fill up on the good stuff! Make your own and top it with these healthy toppers, or go for brands like Skinny Pop.

7. Edamame: What’s easier than popping a bag of steamed edamame in the microwave? Edamame is packed with protein, and half a cup contains only 100 calories!

8. Your favorite veggies: You can’t really go wrong with veggies, as long as you’re not dunking them in unhealthy dips or dressings. Vegetables are high in water and fiber content, filling you up longer than most snacks. Bring sliced veggies to work for when the vending machine is calling your name a little too loudly.

9. Cottage cheese with fruit: Cottage cheese is packed with protein. Add in a sliced apple for some fiber to balance it into the perfect snack for weight loss!

10. Avocado toast: Avocado toast is super delicious and simple to make. The fact that it’s trendy right now is just an added bonus! Mash it on a slice of fiber-packed sprouted grain toasted bread for a warm and delicious snack. Click here to see how to make avocado toast!

11. Green Monster Smoothie: Full of protein and fiber, this nutritious smoothie will satisfy your hunger pangs to the point where you’ll want this smoothie every afternoon! And don’t be fooled by the scary name — it’s as tasty as can be! Click here to see the recipe.