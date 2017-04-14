You’ll Never Look at McDonald’s the Same After Seeing Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fast Food Guide

(Photo: Getty / Michael Tran / Contributor, Getty / Justin Sullivan)

While we know that fast food won’t exactly help us meet our fitness and weight loss goals, it’s hard to tell just how bad it is for you without doing an in-depth dive. Luckily for us, the folks over at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle site Goop issued a fast food guide doing just that, letting us know the best and worst options.

KFC, Arby’s, Dunkin Donuts and Dairy Queen ranked among the fast food spots where you’d be better off just enjoying your favorite treat instead of finding something of nutritional value (read: the worst spots).

Surprisingly, Wendy’s Power Mediterranean Chicken Salad got rave reviews (hold the hummus and sauce, of course), as did Chipotle’s salad bowl with brown rice (minus the dairy). Also on the “best bet” list was an order of steamed veggies, brown rice and grilled orange chicken from Panda Express.

The fast food joints that Goop says are “meh” but doable? Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Dominos. When you’re absolutely forced to go to McDonald’s (aka when you forgot to meal prep and you have a couple of moody toddlers in your backseat), opt for a lettuce-wrapped grilled chicken burger topped with the pico guacamole dressing — and no cheese. With apples on the side, of course! And when Taco Bell is calling your name, a black bean burrito or power veggie bowl will do the trick.

