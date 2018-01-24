Gut Instincts: Animal Inspired, Full Body Workout

Time to bring out your gritty, wild side with an animal-inspired workout. This fierce routine will work your core to tone and strengthen the abdominal wall. You’ll work your legs, booty and shoulders by default, morphing into a more functional and coordinated body. Best part? You don’t need any equipment, so grab some water and get moving!

Lateral Bear Crawls

What to do: 10 reps (5 on each side)

Step 1: Come to all fours with your toes curled under, hips over the knees and shoulders over the wrists. Lift the knees off the mat a couple of inches and hold. You should have a flat back. Look to your mat to keep the neck and spine aligned—you’ll know you’ve got it when your shins are parallel to the floor.



Step 2: Step the same side foot and hand closer to the center without changing the positioning of your back and legs. Keep the 90-degree hinge of the hips and bend in your knees and your core tight.

Step 3: Continue moving in the same direction by starting with the other foot and hand. If you’re moving to the left, you’ll begin with the left foot and hand, followed by the right foot and hand until you’ve reached the length of your mat.

Starfish Abs

What to do: 10 reps (5 on each side)

Step 1: Lie on your back and create an “X” shape with the arms and legs. Use your mat as a guide, putting the feet and elbows at the corners.

Step 2: Peel one shoulder off the ground, extending that arm up and across the body as the opposite leg lifts. Try to touch your toe. Keep the other leg on the ground.

Step 3: Lie back down completely, then repeat the move on the other side. You might have more flexibility on one side versus the other.

Inchworms

What to do: 10 reps

Step 1: Stand straight. Keeping legs straight, bend over and touch floor.

Step 2: Keep legs straight and slowly walk hands forward. Keep abs tight.

Step 3: Stop when your body is in full plank, gaze down, neck in alignment with your spine.

Step 4: Reverse the movement, walking feet in towards hands, taking tiny steps.

Step 5: Continue to walk feet back until your hands meet your feet. Stand. That is one rep.

Crab Twist

What to do: 10 reps (5 on each side)

Step 1: Sit on floor with knees bent in front of you, feet hip-width apart on the floor. Place hands shoulder-width apart on floor behind you. Lift your butt so that your body is in reverse tabletop position. Extend your right leg and place your left hand behind your head, elbow out.

Step 2: Crunch diagonally, bringing your right knee to your left elbow. That’s one rep. Repeat for allotted amount of reps, then switch to the other side. Modification (beginner): When in reverse tabletop position, keep both hands on the floor behind you and raise your knee to your chest.

Frog Press

What to do: 10 reps

Step 1: Lie on your back with your arms at your side. Lift the legs, arms and head off the ground, keeping your lower back glued to the mat. Touch your heels together so your toes flex out to the sides.

Step 2: Pull the legs in, allowing the knees to bend out to the sides. You must keep your heels touching together. Extend the legs out to the starting position to complete one rep. If this is too straining, try propping yourself up on your elbows or resting your head on the mat.

Bird Dog Side Reach

What to do: 10 reps (5 on each side)

Step 1: Come to all fours with the toes curled under and the shoulders stacked over the wrists. Extend the opposite arm and leg as long as possible while looking down at your mat to create a straight spine.

Step 2: At the same time, slide the extended arm and leg out to the sides. Your range of motion may be different here. Stabilize through the core by keeping the torso as square to the mat as possible. Return the arm and leg back to its first extension before releasing them to the floor.

Crouching Tiger

What to do: 10 reps (5 on each side)

Step 1: Start on all fours, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Curl the toes under and pop the hips up so the knees are hovering above the ground about 2 inches. Look at the floor between your hands.

Step 2: Rotate the hips and torso as you kick one leg out to the side. You’ll do this by lifting the hand off the ground and swinging the opposite leg under the body. Flex the foot and straighten the leg as best you can. Return the leg to hovering position and repeat on the opposite side. Try not to put those knees down or pike the hips!

» Repeat this entire sequence 2-3x through depending on your fitness level.

