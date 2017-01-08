Green Tea Infused Beauty Products Your Skin Will Thank You For

(Photo: iStock)

You already know how incredible sipping a big mug of green tea is for your body, what with its impressive lineup of power-packed antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients proven to improve brain function, lower cancer risk and so much more. But you probably didn’t realize it’s equally as amazing for your skin, quickly gaining status as a superhero component that should be a part of everyone’s beauty routine. From fighting the signs of aging to reinvigorating a dull, lifeless complexion, green tea infused products are about to become your skin’s savior.

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Caffeine Matcha Wake Up Wipes

Packed with the superfood matcha green tea, these handy wipes do double the work: not only do they remove your makeup and other oils from the day, they also energize and awaken the skin due to the caffeine content, making for a super convenient pick-me-up no matter what time of day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Origins Rituali Tea Matcha Madness Powder Face Mask

Simply add water to this rejuvenating powder formula to transform it into a creamy, effervescent face mask that will calm and reenergize your skin. Along with featuring antioxidant-rich Matcha and green tea, it also helps to restore a smooth, even texture for your complexion and leaves skin feeling relaxed and renewed.

AmorePacific Age Correcting Foundation Cushion Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Switching to an antioxidant-rich foundation, like this version that features the brand’s patented Green Miracle T, can help your skin generate more collagen and density every time you pat it on.

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Eye Gel

Minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines for a soft, smooth complexion with this revitalizing eye gel filled with aloe vera and green tea antioxidants to help calm puffiness and help you look wide awake even when you’re feeling the opposite. Bonus: it’s made with 100 percent vegetarian ingredients, isn’t tested on animals and contains no parabens or synthetic fragrances.

Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector and Optimizer

This dark spot corrector made for all skin types employs green tea extract from Japan, which contains high levels of caffeine, to subdue the irritation that promotes skin hyperpigmentation, or those pesky dark spots we all dread.

Sunday Riley Martian Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner

This formula transforms from a cooling gel into a water toner while it clarifies, removes oil and tightens pores. The addition of green tea helps to soothe and cool the signs of redness and sensitive skin for a calmer-looking complexion.

Related:

Your Ultimate Anti-Aging Guide

Soothe Your Skin with Thermal Water

Face Washes for Every Skin Type